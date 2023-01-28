Zoie Hartman, Jake Magahey Among Double Winners as Georgia Takes Down Emory. The final dual meet of the season for the University of Georgia Bulldogs saw Division III powerhouse Emory visit Athens, and the Bulldogs emerged with a pair of wins. The women beat Emory 172-105 with Zoie Hartman and Elizabeth Isakson winning two events each while Jake Magahey and Bradley Dunham were at the center of the Georgia men’s 175-94 victory.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO