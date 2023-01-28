ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Daniel Kertesz, McKenzie Campbell Lead Georgia Tech Sweep

Senior Daniel Kertesz, McKenzie Campbell Lead Georgia Tech Sweep. Wins by seniors Daniel Kertesz and McKenzie Campbell led Georgia Tech to a demonstrative sweep of Gardner-Webb on Saturday. The men’s team dominated to the tune of a 181-75 victory. The women prevailed by a 190-69 margin. Kertesz celebrated his...
Zoie Hartman, Jake Magahey Among Double Winners as Georgia Takes Down Emory

Zoie Hartman, Jake Magahey Among Double Winners as Georgia Takes Down Emory. The final dual meet of the season for the University of Georgia Bulldogs saw Division III powerhouse Emory visit Athens, and the Bulldogs emerged with a pair of wins. The women beat Emory 172-105 with Zoie Hartman and Elizabeth Isakson winning two events each while Jake Magahey and Bradley Dunham were at the center of the Georgia men’s 175-94 victory.
