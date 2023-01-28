Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Ocala, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ocala. The Riverside Christian basketball team will have a game with Redeemer Christian School on January 30, 2023, 13:30:00. The Dunnellon High School basketball team will have a game with Meadowbrook Academy on January 30, 2023, 13:30:00.
WCJB
Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level. Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program. He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.
WCJB
Gator men’s tennis team defeat Miss. St, 4-2; advance to ITA indoor championships
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable afternoon at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Gator men’s tennis team double up Mississippi State, 4-2. No. 16 Florida will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Chicago, IL in February. It was also a special day for head coach Bryan Shelton as he secured his 200th career win as the Gator men’s tennis coach.
WCJB
Gator women go cold at Auburn, fall 66-55
AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The middle of the pack of the SEC is attainable for the Gator women’s basketball team--that is, provided Florida can avoid a repeat of Monday’s performance at Auburn. The Gators scored only two points in the entire second quarter and endured a scoreless stretch of...
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team humbled by Johnson, K-State 64-50
MANHATTAN, KS (WCJB) - It was going to be a tall task for Florida to upset #5 Kansas State. The (18-3) Wildcats showed why they are undefeated at home topping the (12-9) Gators, 64-50. Former Gator Keyontae Johnson led the way for K-State with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Florida...
Florida basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
Florida basketball is coming off of a tough 50-64 loss at Kansas State, and it doesn’t get much easier from here on out. They return home to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday and hit the road to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The Gators will...
WCJB
Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s really a shame that the SEC/Big 12 challenge will be no more in men’s basketball. It’s a fun thing to watch and this year, the SEC went up against the best conference in the land, and the Big 12 did damage. Tennessee held up its end for the SEC, beating Texas and Mississippi State, and Missouri did well too but otherwise the Big 12 dominated, especially Oklahoma just steamrolling an Alabama team that many thought might challenge for being the number one team in the land. And Kentucky couldn’t handle Kansas.
Recruiting Misses Turned Into Gains
Five recruiting misses that turned out best for both program and prospect
WCJB
Video game tournament held in Bronson to help fellow gamer with cancer treatment
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 80 gamers of all ages gathered at Bronson middle high school to participate in a two-part tournament to help raise money for a fellow gamer battling cancer. Timothy Snider or better known as ‘TJ’, was diagnosed with stage four melanoma cancer just 6 months after...
Adarius Hayes, Largo 4-star linebacker, commits to Florida
LARGO, Fla.- One of the top players of the Class of 2024 in the Sunshine State made his college decision while much of the area celebrates the annual Gasparilla parade in Tampa. Largo linebacker Adarius Hayes tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is committing to the University of Florida. It’s ...
WCJB
Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores. Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5...
HBCU coach apologizes after offering scholarship to student dropped by Florida for rapping N-word
Albany State football coach Quinn Gray issued an apology on Friday for offering a scholarship to former Florida Gators recruit, Marcus Stokes.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards. STORY: ‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60. According to residents who spoke with Action News Jax and sent photos, these packets...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenance
A total road closure at the Pine Road and Oak Road railroad crossing in Green Cove Springs is scheduled for 11 p.m. Monday, Jan 30 until noon on Jan. 31 as part of a CSX Transportation railroad maintenance project.
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
WCJB
“It’s scary”: Gun threat prompts Dixie County parents to pull kids out of school
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A gun threat led to an unexpected day off for some students at Ruth Rains Middle School in Cross City. A 13-year-old boy who attended the school posted a picture of a pellet pistol on Snapchat with a caption that said “Don’t come to school Monday.”
WCJB
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
