Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level. Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program. He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s tennis team defeat Miss. St, 4-2; advance to ITA indoor championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable afternoon at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Gator men’s tennis team double up Mississippi State, 4-2. No. 16 Florida will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Chicago, IL in February. It was also a special day for head coach Bryan Shelton as he secured his 200th career win as the Gator men’s tennis coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator women go cold at Auburn, fall 66-55

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The middle of the pack of the SEC is attainable for the Gator women’s basketball team--that is, provided Florida can avoid a repeat of Monday’s performance at Auburn. The Gators scored only two points in the entire second quarter and endured a scoreless stretch of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team humbled by Johnson, K-State 64-50

MANHATTAN, KS (WCJB) - It was going to be a tall task for Florida to upset #5 Kansas State. The (18-3) Wildcats showed why they are undefeated at home topping the (12-9) Gators, 64-50. Former Gator Keyontae Johnson led the way for K-State with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s really a shame that the SEC/Big 12 challenge will be no more in men’s basketball. It’s a fun thing to watch and this year, the SEC went up against the best conference in the land, and the Big 12 did damage. Tennessee held up its end for the SEC, beating Texas and Mississippi State, and Missouri did well too but otherwise the Big 12 dominated, especially Oklahoma just steamrolling an Alabama team that many thought might challenge for being the number one team in the land. And Kentucky couldn’t handle Kansas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores. Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Community Policy