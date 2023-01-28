GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s really a shame that the SEC/Big 12 challenge will be no more in men’s basketball. It’s a fun thing to watch and this year, the SEC went up against the best conference in the land, and the Big 12 did damage. Tennessee held up its end for the SEC, beating Texas and Mississippi State, and Missouri did well too but otherwise the Big 12 dominated, especially Oklahoma just steamrolling an Alabama team that many thought might challenge for being the number one team in the land. And Kentucky couldn’t handle Kansas.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO