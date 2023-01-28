Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 41 in Milwaukee Bucks win over Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis.

In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).

Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 24 points, with Buddy Hield close behind with 22. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin also contributed 21, while T.J. McConnell added 19. The Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton for the ninth game in a row.

Hield, the NBA’s leader in 3-point shots made, led all players with 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves 111, Grizzlies 100

Anthony Edwards collected 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to propel Minnesota to a victory over reeling Memphis in Minneapolis.

Kyle Anderson scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Timberwolves, who have won 10 of their last 14 games to move one game above .500 on the season. Minnesota opened its six-game homestand by posting its eighth win in the last nine games at Target Center.

Memphis’ Ja Morant contributed 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season. He has eclipsed the 20-point plateau in 12 straight games. Dillon Brooks scored 17 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies. Memphis, however, committed 21 turnovers en route to extending its season-high losing streak to five games.

Thunder 112, Cavaliers 100

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to help Oklahoma City defeat visiting Cleveland for its sixth win in its last eight games.

Darius Garland had 31 points and 13 assists to lead the Cavs, who have lost four of their last six games. Evan Mobley added 23 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland was playing without Donovan Mitchell for the second consecutive game and the fifth time in six games with a groin strain. Mitchell aggravated the injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with eight assists, including three in the fourth quarter. Jalen Williams added 17 points.

Heat 110, Magic 105

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 29 points, including a crucial and-one with 1:29 remaining that helped lift Miami past visiting Orlando.

Butler also finished with six rebounds and six assists. Bam Adebayo delivered his own strong all-around game to complement Butler, scoring 20 points, dishing a game-high seven assists and grabbing six rebounds. Strus finished with 17 points off the bench. Gabe Vincent added another 11 points in reserve duty. Caleb Martin scored 13 points and snared a team-high seven rebounds to help Miami secure its third straight win and fourth in the last five games.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all scored 19 points on a difficult offensive night for the Magic. Orlando shot just 33-of-69 from the floor and committed 20 turnovers.

Warriors 129, Raptors 117

Stephen Curry went for a game-high 35 points and contributed 11 assists to a dazzling Golden State passing display as the Warriors used high-percentage shooting to put away visiting Toronto in San Francisco.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 29 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched Curry with 11 of Golden State’s 40 assists, helping the Warriors win a second straight to complete a three-game homestand.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points, Scottie Barnes 24 and Pascal Siakam 21 for the Raptors, who lost OG Anunoby to a left-wrist injury in the second quarter.

