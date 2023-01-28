SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Polytechnic State University is calling for design ideas for its 2024 Rose Parade float entry with the theme of 'Celebrating a World of Music'.

The deadline for idea submissions is 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Email submissions should use the subject line '2024 Concept' and be sent to calpolyrosefloat1949@gmail.com .

Sketches of your idea can be in color or black and white and should include your name, phone number and email. There is no limit on how many ideas you can submit.

Cal Poly students on the Rose Float leadership team will review submissions and vote for the winning concept.

The 'Road to Reclamation' float , that participated in the 2023 Rose Parade, received the Extraordinaire Award and was the 62 award a Cal Poly float has received in 74 appearances.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes and dreams, one language unites us all — music. The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world,” said Alex Aghajanian, president and chairman of the board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

For querstions or more information, contact Josh D'Acquisto at 805-756-1182 or at jdacquis@calpoly.edu or Cary Khatab at 909-869-320 4 or at kkhatab@cpp.edu .

The post Cal Poly Rose float team asking for concept ideas for 2024 parade appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .