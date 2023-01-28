It might seem like an obvious question, but how should right-thinking people really respond to the kind of online hate spread by people like Andrew Tate?Seemingly every week we are faced with a new horror show from the digital Wild West. Misinformation movements like Q-Anon and antivaxxers have become mainstream, with representatves in US Congress and British parliament. The madness is, it seems, infectious.But it isn't just new lies that the internet perpetuates – it's hideous old tropes, too. To help mark Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow, the UCL Centre for Holocaust Education has just published findings from a report...

4 DAYS AGO