Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.
Dawson Park protesters ‘send message’ over Tyre Nichols death
A group of people gathered in Dawson Park early Saturday evening in a continuation of the protest that saw hundreds march through the streets of Portland over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
Oregon Law Enforcement Leaders And Government Officials Respond To Memphis Police Brutality
Oregon law enforcement reacted to a video of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols on Friday, Jan. 27. The footage was published with a statement from Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. Lovell called Memphis Police officers’ behavior appalling and reprehensible. Tyre Nichols’ family has my prayers and support.
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Portland city leaders denounce police killing of Tyre Nichols, call for peace
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders Friday denounced the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, and called for people who wanted to protest, to do it peacefully. The news conference, held over Zoom, included Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland...
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Already in custody, man indicted in 2011 Portland murder
More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind 3 young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
