Read full article on original website
Related
Mingo Central gains season split with Westside
NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School boys' basketball team gained a season series split with Westside as the Miners toppled the Renegades, 55-52, on Tuesday night at the MCHS gym atop Miner Mountain. Mingo Central improved to 6-7 on the season with the win. The Miners had lost...
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Richland Northeast
The Irmo varsity girls basketball team notched their second home win in a row Friday night by beating the Cavaliers from Richland Northeast. The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-10 overall, 3-3 in Region V. That puts them in a tie for 3rd place with AC Flora. Irmo has a big week coming up as they travel to Ridgeview Tuesday night, and have a home game with Flora this Friday night at the Temple of Doom.
Comments / 0