Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 33 games in Komets sweater Josh Winquist is leaving the Komets and heading to Sweden presumably for the rest of the hockey season. Winquist will play for Vastervik. He started this hockey season in Slovakia for Dukla Michalovce where he played in five games before coming to Fort Wayne. […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO