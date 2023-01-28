Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on the Highlight Zone.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0