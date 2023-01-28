ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; St. Mary Catholic joins the top five

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week's girls basketball teams ranked in the FOX 11 Top 11 were almost were, but a non-conference loss from Brillion was the lone blemish. With that in mind, here's this week's top five: Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and St. Mary Catholic. Brillion dropped two spots to No. 7.
HORTONVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly tightens the FVA race with win over Fond du Lac

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Knowing Fond du Lac entered Friday's contest with a three-game lead on Kimberly in the loss column in the Fox Valley Association standings, the Papermakers knew they were in a must-win mode in terms of trying to at least share a league title. Add to it the...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash

(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI

Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Crews to Install Concrete Barriers Along Green Bay’s Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a Wrightstown teen. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 p.m. She was reported missing from her home on Louise Drive in Wrightstown. “Law Enforcement and family have concerns for her...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

