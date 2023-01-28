Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; St. Mary Catholic joins the top five
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week's girls basketball teams ranked in the FOX 11 Top 11 were almost were, but a non-conference loss from Brillion was the lone blemish. With that in mind, here's this week's top five: Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and St. Mary Catholic. Brillion dropped two spots to No. 7.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly tightens the FVA race with win over Fond du Lac
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Knowing Fond du Lac entered Friday's contest with a three-game lead on Kimberly in the loss column in the Fox Valley Association standings, the Papermakers knew they were in a must-win mode in terms of trying to at least share a league title. Add to it the...
NBC26
Chasing history: Kaukauna senior Greyson Clark looking for fourth straight wrestling state title
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna wrestling team is trying to do something special this year, that’s win three straight state titles. One of their wrestlers is attempting to etch his name in the Wisconsin high school history books, a feat that only a few have accomplished. “By the numbers,...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
Ariens Nordic Center a game-changer for Wisconsin cross-country skiing
Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion is already having a big impact on Wisconsin cross country skiing, and its ability to create artificial host allowed it to host its first major event of the season.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
Fox11online.com
Northern lights and sundog draw eyes to the sky in Northeast Wisconsin | PHOTOS
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 viewers had their eyes trained on the sky Sunday and Monday, and Chimed In with photos of some interesting weather phenomena. Early Sunday morning, viewers Melissa and Adam saw the northern lights in southern Oconto County. Melissa shared photos from Little Suamico and Adam from North Chase, just to the west.
Fox11online.com
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash
(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
wtaq.com
Crews to Install Concrete Barriers Along Green Bay’s Packerland Drive
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a Wrightstown teen. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 p.m. She was reported missing from her home on Louise Drive in Wrightstown. “Law Enforcement and family have concerns for her...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Students at Xavier Middle School learn the news-gathering process
8th-grade students learn how to be better news consumers. Nina Sparano speaks to a Journalism unit about the news-gathering process and what it means to be a Journalist
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
