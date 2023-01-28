South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Are you looking for motivation to get up and go out for a walk this winter? Enroll in the Geauga Gems Trekking Series through the Geauga Park District. Select a minimum of four hikes to complete each season from a list of six trail recommendations, for a total of 60 miles of hiking by the end of this year. You can choose solo hikes on your favorite trail or naturalist-led hikes, totaling 16 hikes at the end of the year.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO