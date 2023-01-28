South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

Read full article on original website
New year brings new programs to Parma’s Donna Smallwood Activities Center
PARMA, Ohio -- After the completion of a member survey last fall, Donna Smallwood Senior Center Director Erin Lally said she’s been tweaking programming at the popular West Ridgewood Drive venue. “We had a lot of feedback,” Lally said. “One of the things they asked was that we try...
Lorain County students earn awards for Knights of Columbus citizenship essays
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon-Avon Lake Knights of Columbus (K of C) has selected 18 winners of its 2022 Father Ragan Council No. 3269 essay contest. The students are all in eighth grade and from the local Catholic schools of St. Mary, St. Joseph and Holy Trinity. The students were...
February filled with Frosty Fun at BAYarts in Bay Village
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For anyone looking for something to do with the family and/or the kids on Friday evenings, count on BAYarts for the most creative ideas. Currently, Frosty Fridays are taking place in the Fuller House Gallery on the BAYarts campus in Bay Village. The evenings, from 5 to 7 p.m., feature kids’ crafts, family games, music and a cash bar.
Hale Farm & Village hosts Black History month activities on Feb. 11
PENINSULA, Ohio -- Hale Farm & Village is hosting a celebration of Black culture from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will take place in the Gatehouse Visitor Center at 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. The event will explore the power of storytelling and the experiences of...
Avon Branch Library ready for community debut Feb. 4: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- You could feel the excitement as representatives from the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS) hosted a private ribbon-cutting ceremony/tour of the newly renovated Avon Branch Library on Sunday (Jan. 29). On hand were staff from the LPLS, members of the LPLS Board of Trustees, Avon Mayor Bryan...
Groundswell Fest to celebrate self-care
CLEVELAND, OH – Support your New Year’s Resolution to take care of your body and soul at Groundswell Fest, a celebration of movement, self-love, and self-care happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Feb. 11, at the Gordon Green events center, 5400 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland’s Gordon Square.
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
Clague Playhouse in Westlake to stage encouraging production about dementia
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Clague Playhouse will stage a one-hour performance and conversation Feb. 26 based on three scenarios typically found in the home of someone who has dementia. The name of the play, created by the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation, is “Adventures in Communications with Loved Ones with Dementia.”...
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
Go take a winter hike and enter the Geauga Gems Trekking series: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Are you looking for motivation to get up and go out for a walk this winter? Enroll in the Geauga Gems Trekking Series through the Geauga Park District. Select a minimum of four hikes to complete each season from a list of six trail recommendations, for a total of 60 miles of hiking by the end of this year. You can choose solo hikes on your favorite trail or naturalist-led hikes, totaling 16 hikes at the end of the year.
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Orange City Schools employee accused of making racial slur in front of students
The Orange City School District is investigating after a district employee was accused of making a racial slur in front of students.
Visible Voice bookstore back with ‘Lovers: A Valentine’s Day’ event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If curling up with a book and your sweetie sounds like a good idea, Visible Voice has a Valentine’s Day event for you. “Lovers: A Valentine’s Day” returns to the bookstore in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Couples can reserve...
Cleveland City Council likely to approve funding for ‘Say Yes’ support specialists for Cleveland students: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve COVID-19 stimulus dollars for a program that helps local schoolchildren and their families access government benefits and social support programs. Legislation allocating $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to Say Yes Cleveland passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and...
Cleveland Heights delivers resolution on concerns about local postal woes
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As if snow, rain, heat and gloom of night aren’t enough to contend with. In recent months -- or years, some would point out -- mail carriers have also dealt with making their appointed rounds with depleted ranks in the U.S. Postal Service. As a...
Millions in Ohio city’s medical debt could be erased by new measure
If approved, the city would donate $1.9 million from its more than $511 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funding to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that uses donations to buy up medical debt in large bundles "for pennies on the dollar," then wipe it, according to a Monday news release.
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Bedford, University Hospitals hoping to 'work collaboratively' regarding future of city's medical center
BEDFORD, Ohio — Emergency services at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center shut down in August of last year. The city then filed a restraining order to try and prevent the closure, and since then, both sides have been in conversations through the court system. "It's just a little encouraging...
