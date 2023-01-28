Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
These dividend stocks have an average forward yield of 6.9%.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Motley Fool
5 Top Stocks for February
Growth stocks are leading the market higher so far this year. It's better to focus on investing in quality businesses than buying a stock just because it is going up. There are growth opportunities across many different sectors of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now
CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Dolby's (DLB) Q1 Earnings Release
DLB - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $306.5 million, which suggests a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Can Xylem (XYL) Retain Beat Streak This Earnings Season?
XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. XYL also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.3%.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th
SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and...
Zacks.com
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Post Q4 Earnings: Things to Note
COLM - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,170 million, suggesting a jump of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom...
NASDAQ
Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Duke Energy, Lululemon & Cenovus Energy
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
via.news
Monolithic Power Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), Watsco (WSO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Comments / 0