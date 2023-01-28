ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Vikings Squeak Past Trojans at Home

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8mxE_0kUFqcC000

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 49, TROJANS 43

Pe Ell 11 8 8 16 — 43

Mossyrock 11 10 16 12 — 49

Pe Ell: Baldwin 5, Homan 11, Mason 2, Phelps 6, Howard 7, Knowlton 12

Mossyrock: L. Cooper 2, K. Kolb 10, E. Kolb 6, M. Cooper 11, Young 12, Isom 8

Getting a late season test from a Pe Ell squad looking to pull off an upset, the Mossyrock boys basketball team held on late to defeat the Trojans at home in 1B Columbia Valley League play, 49-43.

The Vikings got 12 big points out of Cooper Young and another 11 and 10 from Matt Cooper and Keegan Kolb, respectively, to hold off a frantic Trojan comeback in the fourth.

“Pe Ell came out and executed their game plan well,” Vikings assistant coach Kelly Ross said. “We really had to battle back and piece some things together. Pe Ell has shown a lot of improvement and they fought hard all the way to the buzzer.”

The Trojans kept pace with the Vikings, blow-for-blow in the first half, before a 16-8 spurt in the third quarter gave Mossyrock an advantage heading into the final frame.

Though Pe Ell found a way to outscore the Vikings in the fourth, the Trojans couldn’t quite make up the difference.

Pe Ell was led by Kaden Knowlton’s 12 points and Kail Homan’s 11.

Mossyrock plays again in a key league matchup against Columbia Adventist on Tuesday, while Pe Ell hopes to spring an upset against Naselle at home.

Comments / 0

Related
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington

South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
PUYALLUP, WA
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police looking for runaway child last seen Friday

Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she...
LACEY, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
340
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy