ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Pirates Burst Ahead, Hang On to Beat Vikings

By Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0EJp_0kUFqSJc00
Danika Hallom goes up for a layup in the first quarter of Adna's 58-48 win over Mossyrock on Jan. 27.

At Adna

PIRATES 58, VIKINGS 48

Mossyrock 10 9 7 22 — 48

Adna 9 17 20 12 — 58

Mossyrock: P. Torrey 26, C. Marshall 10, M. Torrey 6, R. Marshall 4, Lovan 2

Adna: Hallom 19, K. VonMoos 17, Loose 11, Guard 9, Humphrey 2

ADNA — Three years ago, the Adna girls basketball team’s game against Mossyrock might have been one of the premier matchups the Central 2B League had to offer, and a dramatic prelude to the upcoming district tournament.

That was then, though, and now, the 2B No. 4 Pirates’ date with the 1B No. 3 Vikings was just an intriguing cross-classification game down the stretch, with Adna holding on for a 58-48 win.

“We needed this,” Adna coach Chris Bannish said. “We needed to be tested. And they needed it, too.”

And while it looked to be done and dusted for a bit, Mossyrock made sure to make its own noise and go down with a fight.

Exactly four minutes into the third quarter, Karlee VonMoos pulled down her 17th rebound of the night and threw the ball up ahead to Gaby Guard, who hit a transition layup to give Adna a 35-23 lead. Two minutes later, Brooklyn Loose drilled a 3-pointer to give the hosts a 25-point cushion, and while it was cut to 20 as the buzzer sounded on the quarter, the Pirates got it back to 24 a minute into the fourth.

That’s when Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft told her team to stop looking at the scoreboard, and focus on themselves, starting with defense.

And the Vikings went running. With 6:15 left on the clock, VonMoos picked up her fourth foul, forcing her to the bench. Mckenna Torrey hit her first free throw and missed her second, but with the Pirates’ leading rebounder out, Mossyrock freshman Renzy Marshall came down with an offensive board and put it back in for a spark of momentum. The next time down the court, Payton Torrey drilled a 3-pointer, and Marshall took the ball right back off the inbounds pass for another easy two points.

VonMoos came back in at that point, but the run continued, with Payton Torrey scoring five points and McKenna Torrey adding two, and suddenly, that 24-point gap that Moorcroft didn’t want her team looking at sat at 50-42.

“Once they got a couple stops and a couple baskets, the girls were like, ‘Oh, wait, we can get back in this really quickly,’” Moorcroft said. “They just got after it. I’m super proud of the fourth-quarter effort.”

The Pirates ultimately got their feet back under them after turning the ball over 10 times in the final quarter alone, and worked the remaining clock down to see the game out.

“We’re so used to running, that’s what we want to do,” Bannish said. “We want to push. But when you’re ahead by 20 with five to go, slow down. Yelling and teaching them how to play fast, and then trying to get them to slow down is very, very hard. We work on it in practice, but we don’t always get that look.”

Danika Hallom led Adna with 19 points. VonMoos added 17 on 8-of-14 shooting, and finished with 20 rebounds, which Bannish had to assume was the program single-game record.

“She works in the weight room, and when she gets a rebound, they don’t usually pull it from her,” he said. “Now, you’ll see her starting to lead the break… She has all the intangibles, and her work ethic on top of that is what makes her great.”

Payton Torrey led all scorers with 26 points, pacing a Mossyrock team without the services of Hailey Brooks down low. Caelyn Marshall scored 10 points of her own.

Now, both the Vikings and Pirates will go into the final week of their respective regular seasons. Mossyrock will face Columbia Adventist on Tuesday, with Adna wrapping up its slate against Onalaska on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Vikings Squeak Past Trojans at Home

Pe Ell: Baldwin 5, Homan 11, Mason 2, Phelps 6, Howard 7, Knowlton 12. Mossyrock: L. Cooper 2, K. Kolb 10, E. Kolb 6, M. Cooper 11, Young 12, Isom 8. Getting a late season test from a Pe Ell squad looking to pull off an upset, the Mossyrock boys basketball team held on late to defeat the Trojans at home in 1B Columbia Valley League play, 49-43.
MOSSYROCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Pull Away From Bearcats to Remain Perfect in League Play

W.F. West: Dalan 18, Klatush 12, Brumfield 11, Jones 4, Potter 3, Anouma 2, Kelley 1. Tumwater: Collins 22, Reid 16, L. Brewer 15, Harroun 4, T. Brewer 4, Oram 2, Hopkins 2. Though W.F. West kept pace with league-leading Tumwater for three quarters, the Thunderbirds proved too much for the Bearcats for the second time this season in a 65-50 Tumwater win Friday night in Thurston County.
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Wolves Crush Tigers

At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Everyone Gets in on Toledo Win

Winlock: Patching 5, Svenson 3, Cline 18, Sickles 9, Scofield 8, Meehan 2. Toledo: Kruger 6, Winters 9, Stanley 16, Olmstead 1, Fallon 17, Gould 5, Glass 4, Weeks 3, Gale 7. The Toledo boys basketball team ended the penultimate week of the regular season with a momentum-building win, taking down rival Winlock 68-45 in Cheese Town on Friday in a senior-night performance that let head coach Grady Fallon empty his bench.
TOLEDO, WA
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington

South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
340
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy