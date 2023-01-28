ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

T-Birds Pull Away From Bearcats to Remain Perfect in League Play

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 65, BEARCATS 50

W.F. West 16 11 11 12 — 50

Tumwater 14 16 16 19 — 65

W.F. West: Dalan 18, Klatush 12, Brumfield 11, Jones 4, Potter 3, Anouma 2, Kelley 1

Tumwater: Collins 22, Reid 16, L. Brewer 15, Harroun 4, T. Brewer 4, Oram 2, Hopkins 2

Though W.F. West kept pace with league-leading Tumwater for three quarters, the Thunderbirds proved too much for the Bearcats for the second time this season in a 65-50 Tumwater win Friday night in Thurston County.

The T-Birds blitzed the Bearcats for eight dunks over the course of the game, with balanced shooting from Andrew Collins, Luke Reid, and Luke Brewer. The trio combined for 52 points, with Collins leading the way with a game-high 22 points.

Collins also blocked four shots, and Brewer snatched four steals and dished five dimes.

The Bearcats led after one quarter, taking a 16-14 lead into the first break, but a late flurry from the Thunderbirds, which included a dunk from Brewer and a breakaway alley-oop slam from Collins, gave Tumwater a three-point lead at the half.

W.F. West immediately tied the game in the third with an and-one from Soren Dalan — who scored a team-high 18 points — but another dunk to close the third quarter gave Tumwater an eight-point lead into the final stretch.

Tumwater carried that momentum into a 19-12 fourth quarter, and another 2A Evergreen Conference win.

Behind Dalan, Tyler Klatush added 12 points and Gage Brumfield scored 11 for W.F. West.

Tumwater plays host to rival Black Hills for its regular season finale on Tuesday, while the Bearcats hope to bounce back against Capital on Saturday.

