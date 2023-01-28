ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC

