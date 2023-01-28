Read full article on original website
Peace Center economic impact estimated at $1.1 billion in SC
The Peace Center in Greenville had an astounding economic impact of just over $1 billion for South Carolina.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wanted on multiple charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor. Deputies said Antwon McCoy is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County. According to deputies, he was originally placed...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football player killed in crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A high school student and football player was killed in a crash in Laurens County, South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. The coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Taylor Tisdale. Troopers said the crash happened on East Jerry Road...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
