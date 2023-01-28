ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
wegotthiscovered.com

Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU

Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
ComicBook

The Future of the DC Universe Needs to Be Female

With January rapidly coming to a close, the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate could come at any time, with Gunn having previously confirmed that he and Safran will reveal the first few projects from the first chapter of the new DC Universe sometime this month. And while fans are waiting with bated breath, eagerly anticipating the announcement and making their best guesses as to what will be revealed when the announcement finally comes, there's an argument to be made for something that the DC Universe needs in its next iteration: more female characters and stories centering around them.
ComicBook

Tomb Raider: Amazon Planning Marvel-Style Franchise Linking New Game, TV Series, and Movie Together

Earlier today, it was revealed that a Tomb Raider series was in development at Amazon Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, No Time to Die) serving as the scribe and Executive Producer on the project. It's currently unclear if she will have a starring role in the project, but if any of her previous projects are of note, then Tomb Raider will be one for the books. News of the series comes after Warner Bros. Pictures lost the rights to the franchise and the sequel to the Alicia Vilander-led reboot was canceled. Not much is currently known about the series, but it seems that Amazon and Waller-Bridge have some grandiose plans for the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has teamed up with Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment on a massive rights deal that will produce a feature film and a new video game along with the series that will act as a connected universe ala Marvel Studios.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Collider

'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film

A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
bleedingcool.com

A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)

Action Comics #1051 is the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. Here's how. This week sees the publication of Action Comics #1051, the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. We looked at a possible "Knight Terrors" for the Batbooks in the summer, yesterday. But what of Superman?
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook

Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future

Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Suits Up as Nightwing in New DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they are hard at work on a new slate for the next ten years of their run. Gunn is rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe and that means a new Batman and a new bat-family. One fan thinks that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi should play the DCU's Nightwing and has even created a new piece of fan art that shows him as Batman's sidekick.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.

