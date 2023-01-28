Read full article on original website
Related
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU
Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
ComicBook
The Future of the DC Universe Needs to Be Female
With January rapidly coming to a close, the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate could come at any time, with Gunn having previously confirmed that he and Safran will reveal the first few projects from the first chapter of the new DC Universe sometime this month. And while fans are waiting with bated breath, eagerly anticipating the announcement and making their best guesses as to what will be revealed when the announcement finally comes, there's an argument to be made for something that the DC Universe needs in its next iteration: more female characters and stories centering around them.
ComicBook
Tomb Raider: Amazon Planning Marvel-Style Franchise Linking New Game, TV Series, and Movie Together
Earlier today, it was revealed that a Tomb Raider series was in development at Amazon Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, No Time to Die) serving as the scribe and Executive Producer on the project. It's currently unclear if she will have a starring role in the project, but if any of her previous projects are of note, then Tomb Raider will be one for the books. News of the series comes after Warner Bros. Pictures lost the rights to the franchise and the sequel to the Alicia Vilander-led reboot was canceled. Not much is currently known about the series, but it seems that Amazon and Waller-Bridge have some grandiose plans for the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has teamed up with Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment on a massive rights deal that will produce a feature film and a new video game along with the series that will act as a connected universe ala Marvel Studios.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
hypebeast.com
DC Comics Debuts New Trailer for Zachary Levi-Starring ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
A new trailer is out for DC Comics’ upcoming superhero flick Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film is slated to premiere in March as a sequel to the first 2019 installment centered on the eponymous character, seeing Zachary Levi reprise the role. In the sequel, Billy Batson and...
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
While We Wait For Salem's Lot, Another Exciting 2023 Stephen King Movie Is Moving From Streaming To Theaters
Salem's Lot doesn't have a release date yet, but now another 2023 Stephen King movie has one, and there's extra reason to be excited.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
bleedingcool.com
A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
Action Comics #1051 is the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. Here's how. This week sees the publication of Action Comics #1051, the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. We looked at a possible "Knight Terrors" for the Batbooks in the summer, yesterday. But what of Superman?
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Suits Up as Nightwing in New DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they are hard at work on a new slate for the next ten years of their run. Gunn is rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe and that means a new Batman and a new bat-family. One fan thinks that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi should play the DCU's Nightwing and has even created a new piece of fan art that shows him as Batman's sidekick.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
A clunky psychological slasher that picked the wrong title at the worst time stalks its streaming prey
In the movie business, timing can often be everything, and one of the biggest drawbacks that could have deterred viewers from taking the plunge on last year’s psychological slasher Girl at the Window may have been its title, which was an issue created through no fault of its own.
Comments / 0