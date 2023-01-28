Earlier today, it was revealed that a Tomb Raider series was in development at Amazon Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, No Time to Die) serving as the scribe and Executive Producer on the project. It's currently unclear if she will have a starring role in the project, but if any of her previous projects are of note, then Tomb Raider will be one for the books. News of the series comes after Warner Bros. Pictures lost the rights to the franchise and the sequel to the Alicia Vilander-led reboot was canceled. Not much is currently known about the series, but it seems that Amazon and Waller-Bridge have some grandiose plans for the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has teamed up with Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment on a massive rights deal that will produce a feature film and a new video game along with the series that will act as a connected universe ala Marvel Studios.

