Three dead as torrential rain causes disastrous flooding in New Zealand

Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
A state of emergency was declared Friday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, after flooding caused by torrential rain forced the closure of Auckland's airport and left at least one person dead.
3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand’s largest city
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand’s largest city, causing widespread disruption. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew to Auckland on a military plane after a state of emergency...
New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods
(Reuters) - Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, began mopping up on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least two people confirmed dead and two missing in the widespread inundation. A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people...
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Californians Report Strange, High-Pitched Chimes in Air Before Deadly Storm
No, it wasn't a tornado siren.
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather
Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel not long before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been canceled due to unsafe weather conditions. Many concertgoers...
New Zealand's biggest city braces for more heavy rains after deadly floods
New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday to survey damage from major flooding which has already killed three people, according to authorities.
Auckland ‘clobbered’ with record-breaking downpour and massive floods
New Zealand’s largest city Auckland was “clobbered” on Friday by a record-shattering downpour that led to more than 2,000 emergency calls being made, more than 700 incidents across the region and left at least three people dead and two others missing.The wettest day on record in the city, that 1.6 million people call home, led to the sounding of a state of emergency.The downpour caused floods in many areas and reached the city’s international airport, leaving hundreds of people stranded overnight inside terminals and widespread flight cancellations.At least 3,500 homes were left without electricity and an Elton John concert...
More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
Red Warnings for Heavy Rain issued in Northland, Auckland north of Orewa, and the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand
Another atmospheric river event is forecast to bring more heavy rain across parts of New Zealand’s North Island in the coming days following an unprecedented rainfall event that brought severe flooding to the Auckland area and left 4 people dead on January 27, 2023. Heavy rain with the potential...
New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Heavy rainfall hit New Zealand's north island again on Sunday, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads, with the death toll rising to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead. Battered by rain since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million...
‘Unprecedented’ flash floods and landslides bring Auckland to grinding halt for third day
At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...
First U.S. Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Snow, Sleet and Tornado Threat
(Reuters) -The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South. The National Weather...
