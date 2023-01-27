ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire damages Jamacha-area home

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire damaged a home in a neighborhood near El Cajon Friday morning, sheriff's authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly after 11 a.m. at a residence on Donahue Drive near Foyt Court in the unincorporated Jamacha area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were reported.

"The fire threatened neighboring homes, but San Miguel Fire and Rescue was able to gain control of (it) before it could spread," Detective Anthony Tripoli said in a news release.

While looking for the cause of the fire, investigators found "burn patterns consistent with ignitable liquid," Tripoli said.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of intentionally setting the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.

San Diego Union-Tribune

