The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles officially booked their Super Bowl ticket. Jalen Hurts and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. While the Eagles have had many highs and lows over the past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATE: Travis Kelce active? All-Kelce Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl in jeopardy

UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Travis Kelce is active for the AFC Championship Game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. By then, we will know if Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts matchup a ‘dream come true’ for Doug Williams, first black QB to win Super Bowl

The first meeting of two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl — Patrick Mahomes versus Jalen Hurts — has resonated in a big way with Doug Williams — the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, doing so for Joe Gibbs and the then-Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego on Jan. 31, 1988. “What a treat, number one,” Williams told The Post on Monday. “For me last night was a humbling experience. It was something that in my mind coulda happened a long time ago if a lot of black guys were allowed to play...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Super Bowl 2023 Tickets Are Sold Out—Here’s How You Can Still Go to See the Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s been your life-long dream to attend the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets and how much they cost in the first place. (Spoiler alert: The answer to the second question is a lot.) The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

