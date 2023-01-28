Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
sportszion.com
Ex-Buccaneers coach spills the beans on Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady‘s personal life was thrown into turmoil when Gisele Bundchen, his wife of thirteen years, decided to end their marriage. According to Clyde Christensen, a former quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was left completely blindsided by the proceedings. The news came as a surprise not...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is in Super Bowl 2023? Here are the teams, odds & spread for Super Bowl 57 matchup
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Eagles and Chiefs will compete to decide the champion for the NFL's 2022 season. That both teams made it to the Super Bowl shouldn't be a surprise. They were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and have two of the top MVP candidates league-wide in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
Rob Gronkowski reveals whether he and Camille Kostek have discussed getting engaged
Rob Gronkowski hinted he and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek may get engaged soon, saying he might propose Valentine's Day, which is also her birthday.
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?
The Philadelphia Eagles officially booked their Super Bowl ticket. Jalen Hurts and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. While the Eagles have had many highs and lows over the past...
UPDATE: Travis Kelce active? All-Kelce Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl in jeopardy
UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Travis Kelce is active for the AFC Championship Game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. By then, we will know if Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes lead Super Bowl LVII MVP odds
The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware handed out at the Super Bowl. While the team award is the ultimate prize in the NFL, the league annually hands the Pete Rozelle Trophy to the Super Bowl MVP. As expected, the award is often given to the player...
NBC Sports
Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
msn.com
Where is the Super Bowl in 2023? Location, city, stadium for Super Bowl 57 and beyond
The NFL heads to the Grand Canyon State for the grandaddy of 'em all. Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles will be played in Arizona, another warm-weather location. If the last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium are any indicator, then this year's edition should be a barnburner.
Super Bowl 2023: Which Teams Are Playing, Halftime Show, & Everything You Need To Know
Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12, 2023. The game will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The event will feature Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The regular season is over, the playoffs are done, and all that’s left is one more...
NFL Conference championship betting: Uncertainty with Mahomes, odds and more
Doug explains the impact of the uncertainty surrounding Patrick Mahomes, as well as his favorite plays for the NFL's Conference Championship weekend.
Sporting News
Most championship games in a row: Chiefs closing in on NFL record set by Patriots dynasty
The word "dynasty" often gets used to refer to any team on a successful run, usually ending in multiple championships. The Chiefs might not be there just yet, but they're about as close to any team in the NFL is to being a true dynasty. The pairing of Patrick Mahomes...
Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts matchup a ‘dream come true’ for Doug Williams, first black QB to win Super Bowl
The first meeting of two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl — Patrick Mahomes versus Jalen Hurts — has resonated in a big way with Doug Williams — the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, doing so for Joe Gibbs and the then-Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego on Jan. 31, 1988. “What a treat, number one,” Williams told The Post on Monday. “For me last night was a humbling experience. It was something that in my mind coulda happened a long time ago if a lot of black guys were allowed to play...
Super Bowl 2023 Tickets Are Sold Out—Here’s How You Can Still Go to See the Chiefs vs. Eagles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s been your life-long dream to attend the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets and how much they cost in the first place. (Spoiler alert: The answer to the second question is a lot.) The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the...
Nicki Swift
