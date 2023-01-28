ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities

By Ashley Paredez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.

ABC15 visited the town of Carefree, where leaders have told certain water haulers they aren’t allowed to fill up anymore this year.

Carefree Water Company says three separate haulers have already exceeded their allotment — using as much water in January as they did in all of 2022.

As a result, they’ve been cut off.

“I wasn’t aware of any restrictions. So to, within the first month, realize that we've used up our yearly allotment…it’s kind of unfortunate,” says John Hornewer, owner of Rio Verde Water.

Hornewer is one of the three haulers that has been impacted. He tells us Carefree was a key player in servicing Rio Verde Foothills residents.

"Efficiency, at this point, is becoming absolutely critical. Efficiency on usage of the customers and efficiency on transportation so that we can maintain water," says Hornewer.

Hornewer says losing Carefree means driving further to find other water sources.

ABC15 says this will cause delivery times to be less reliable and the cost to go up. In an email, Carefree Water explains the allotment policy was created in 2022 due to the impending shortages on the Colorado River.

They say in total, the three water haulers that have been cut off, used more than 400,000 gallons of water in January.

State Rep. David Cook has been doing all he can. He held a meeting recently with all of the main stakeholders related to the Rio Verde Foothills water dilemma.

He pointed out that the judge's decision to deny a lawsuit filed by residents was based on other water sources being out there.

“Now, one of those options are gone and the only remaining option that is currently on the table... I think that might be on shaky ground. We’ll have to find out more from the mayor and city council of Apache Junction and hopefully they can continue doing what they are doing to alleviate some of the problems,” says Rep. David Cook.

ABC15 asked Carefree Water if all three water haulers in question were servicing Rio Verde Foothills residents.

Carefree Water responded, "The timing of this increased usage does seem to coincide with the Rio Verde Foothills water demand, but we don’t know that for sure."

“As summer approaches, it going to be very challenging to stay on top. It’s going to be all hands on deck,” says Hornewer.

Carefree Water says the water haulers can use their fill station again in 2024.

