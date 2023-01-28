Read full article on original website
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
As the 2023 Trade Deadline approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dispatched pro scouts to other teams’ arenas in search of a diamond in the rough. With no contract extension after this season, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas is in an extremely fascinating position this year. He is preparing to work the phones and position his team for a lengthy playoff run. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be their projected opponent this year, as they were last year, and if last year’s playoffs are any indicator, they need to add guys to help them find depth scoring and grit.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres were missing the leading scorer when they returned to the ice in Buffalo after a four-game road trip. Head coach Don Granato said Tage Thompson is day-to-day with a few "nagging issues" on Monday morning but should be able to return to practice again on Tuesday.
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It took over half of the 2022-23 season, but the Boston Bruins are...
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Set to return Tuesday
Leonard (knee) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard sat out Sunday against Cleveland due to right knee injury management but will be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.
Toronto Maple Leafs Season Isn’t Threatened By Murray’s Fragility by James Tanner Maple Leafs News Toronto Maple Leafs: Dealing With An Injury to Another Key Player by David Corcoran 1 minute ago Follow @BlueProspects Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Toronto Maple Leafs may be dealing with another injury to a key player. Toronto Maple Leafs backup goalike Matt Murray…
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
