Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr kept Wiseman on bench in Warriors' win vs. Raptors
James Wiseman didn't play in the Warriors' 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center. The 21-year-old last saw the floor on Dec. 28 and since then, Wiseman has been either inactive, didn't dress, or didn't play despite being on the bench. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney working with second unit Monday
Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
NBC Sports
Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Stephen Curry has his ‘pop’ back, claims Steve Kerr
Stephen Curry was back to his dominant pre-injury form at Chase Center on Friday night, tormenting the Toronto Raptors inside and out en route to 35 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 129-117 victory. After the game, Steve Kerr confirmed what was obvious...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
Comments / 0