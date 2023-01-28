As the 2023 Trade Deadline approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dispatched pro scouts to other teams’ arenas in search of a diamond in the rough. With no contract extension after this season, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas is in an extremely fascinating position this year. He is preparing to work the phones and position his team for a lengthy playoff run. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be their projected opponent this year, as they were last year, and if last year’s playoffs are any indicator, they need to add guys to help them find depth scoring and grit.

