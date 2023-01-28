ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Prep highlights: Howell freshman enters girls basketball free throw record book

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago

HOWELL — Howell freshman Gabby Piepho put her name in the state record book while helping the Highlanders beat Hartland, 44-27, Friday night.

Piepho extended her streak of consecutive successful free throws to 44 before missing her final attempt of the game.

She went 9-for-10 against Hartland, putting her in a tie for second place on the all-time list. Kingsley’s Ashley Slade also made 44 straight free throws from Feb. 15 to Dec. 6, 2008. The record of 55 consecutive free throws made is held by Sandusky’s Marissa DeMott, who set the mark from March 4 to Dec. 22, 2009.

Piepho’s streak spanned 10 games, during which time the Howell coaching staff kept her accomplishment hush-hush.

“We didn’t tell her, we didn’t tell anybody,” Howell coach Tim Olszewski said. “We wanted it kept under wraps until the moment it happened, until she missed. We said, ‘Hey, congratulations.’ We didn’t want to publicize it; no stress. As a freshman, she just is outstanding. She’s doing a great job. She’s learning.”

Howell avenged a 58-50 loss to Hartland from Dec. 22. The Highlanders also responded favorably after losing 36-32 to KLAA West co-leader Salem on Tuesday. Salem moved into a share of first, ending Brighton’s nine-game winning streak with a decisive 59-37 victory.

“I thought the girls did a great job executing defensively,” Olszewski said. “I thought we did a great job taking care of the basketball. We committed only four turnovers today, unlike the 24 we made on Tuesday. We played a really efficient basketball game tonight.”

Molly Deurloo had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Piepho had nine points, and Kylie Pung had eight points for Howell.

Howell is alone in third place in the division at 5-3, two games behind Brighton and Salem.

The Highlanders beat the Eagles for only the second time in the teams’ last 17 meetings.

Jackson 35, Pinckney 34

Kailey Lambert had 14 points and four steals, Audrey Wardlow had eight points and eight rebounds, and Bella O’Keefe had seven rebounds for Pinckney.

Charyl Stockwell 28, Lutheran Westland 27

The Sentinels stormed back from a 23-8 deficit to even their record at 6-6.

Lucy Fuchs had 12 points and 17 rebounds to lead Stockwell. Jordan Knight had six points and 10 rebounds, while Lauren Hammond had five steals.

Fowlerville 60, Lansing Eastern 25

Fowlerville (3-12) ended a 10-game losing streak, beating Eastern for the second time this season.

Tommi Kleinschmidt scored 27 points, including nine of Fowlerville’s 11 points in the first quarter. Ava Kuch added nine points.

Boys basketball

Brighton 84, Salem 62

Brighton hit the 80-point plateau for the first time since an 80-77 overtime victory over Redford Thurston on March 3, 2008 in the regional semifinals.

Eddie Millington had 24 points and seven rebounds, Ashton Tomassi had 18 points, Trevor Viau had 15 points, and Ben Anderson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Brighton (12-2) hit the halfway mark of the KLAA West schedule tied for first place with Canton at 6-1.

Charyl Stockwell 75, Lutheran Westland 30

Adam Surowiec had 13 points, while Caleb Moore and Kian Rooney had 10 each for the Sentinels.

Henry Munkres had eight assists and seven steals, Drew Goodwin grabbed eight rebounds and Louis Perri blocked three shots.

Lansing Eastern 64, Fowlerville 50

Brendan Ray had 22 points and seven rebounds, Alex Jonas had nine points and six rebounds, and Mikey Hatfield had seven points for Fowlerville.

Hockey

Brighton 2, Detroit Country Day 1

Brighton pulled off its third straight come-from-behind victory, winning on Lane Petit’s goal with 2:02 remaining in the third period.

Country Day opened the scoring on a goal by Neal Thewes with 2:17 left in the second period. Brighton’s Dylan Hunt tied the game with 14:31 left in the third.

Brighton goalie Ryan Nickerson made 14 saves.

Wrestling

Howell quad

Howell finished third in the KLAA West at 5-2 after beating Salem, 72-12. The Highlanders also won a nonleague dual against South Lyon, 52-19.

Howell’s Zach Leventis, Elijah Madison, Zac Egan and Brady Butcher each pinned two opponents.

Boys swimming and diving

Brighton 93, Northville 93

Brighton’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sam Keranen, Mason Staszel, Luke Newcomb and John McHugh took first place in 3:22.41 to earn the Bulldogs the tie.

Keranen won the 200 freestyle (1:46.22) and 500 freestyle (4:47.52), Newcomb won the 200 individual medley (2:00.04) and 100 breaststroke (58.08), and McHugh won the 50 freestyle (22.18) and 100 backstroke (52.59).

Bronsen Chapman won diving and Max Johnson took the butterfly (56.36) for the Bulldogs.

Plymouth 101, Hartland 85

Tyler Davis won the 200 freestyle (1:48.27), 100 butterfly (54.96) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team to lead Hartland.

Issac Davis won the 100 freestyle (50.12) and was on the 400 freestyle relay team. Hartland diver Jack Losert won with a score of 241.5 points.

Jackson 103, Pinckney 82

Pinckney lost for only the second time in seven meets.

Junior Dylan Ray won the 200 IM (2:02.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.58) to lead the Pirates. Pinckney’s Lucas Mondro won the 500 freestyle (5:17.14).

Boys bowling

Brighton 28, Novi 2

Johnny Saunders rolled a 222 game and Joey Coleman had a 410 series for Brighton.

Girls bowling

Novi 18, Brighton 12

Lillian Smiley had a 175 game and a 335 series for Brighton.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

Related
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 28, 2023

Leslie 72, Concord 52: Cece Barrett scored 22 points for Concord in the non-conference loss at home Saturday. East Jackson 53, Morenci 33: East Jackson saddled Morenci with its first loss of the season with “phenomenal defense by Addy Rudd and Priya Mericle,” according to Coach Mike Mericle. Mariah Kerley scored 29 points and Kennedy Goodwin added 14 points for East Jackson (10-6).
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Michigan to Widen Infamous Tunnel At Big House, Alabama to Build NIL Hub Facility, LSU Overpays Brian Kelly By $1 Million

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Scuffles, dust-ups, altercations and shouting matches were nothing new in the tunnel at the Big House entering the 2022 college football season. But things went way too far when several Michigan State players got physical with a Wolverine following its 29-7 loss on Oct. 29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
