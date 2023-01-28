Prep highlights: Howell freshman enters girls basketball free throw record book

HOWELL — Howell freshman Gabby Piepho put her name in the state record book while helping the Highlanders beat Hartland, 44-27, Friday night.

Piepho extended her streak of consecutive successful free throws to 44 before missing her final attempt of the game.

She went 9-for-10 against Hartland, putting her in a tie for second place on the all-time list. Kingsley’s Ashley Slade also made 44 straight free throws from Feb. 15 to Dec. 6, 2008. The record of 55 consecutive free throws made is held by Sandusky’s Marissa DeMott, who set the mark from March 4 to Dec. 22, 2009.

Piepho’s streak spanned 10 games, during which time the Howell coaching staff kept her accomplishment hush-hush.

“We didn’t tell her, we didn’t tell anybody,” Howell coach Tim Olszewski said. “We wanted it kept under wraps until the moment it happened, until she missed. We said, ‘Hey, congratulations.’ We didn’t want to publicize it; no stress. As a freshman, she just is outstanding. She’s doing a great job. She’s learning.”

Howell avenged a 58-50 loss to Hartland from Dec. 22. The Highlanders also responded favorably after losing 36-32 to KLAA West co-leader Salem on Tuesday. Salem moved into a share of first, ending Brighton’s nine-game winning streak with a decisive 59-37 victory.

“I thought the girls did a great job executing defensively,” Olszewski said. “I thought we did a great job taking care of the basketball. We committed only four turnovers today, unlike the 24 we made on Tuesday. We played a really efficient basketball game tonight.”

Molly Deurloo had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Piepho had nine points, and Kylie Pung had eight points for Howell.

Howell is alone in third place in the division at 5-3, two games behind Brighton and Salem.

The Highlanders beat the Eagles for only the second time in the teams’ last 17 meetings.

Jackson 35, Pinckney 34

Kailey Lambert had 14 points and four steals, Audrey Wardlow had eight points and eight rebounds, and Bella O’Keefe had seven rebounds for Pinckney.

Charyl Stockwell 28, Lutheran Westland 27

The Sentinels stormed back from a 23-8 deficit to even their record at 6-6.

Lucy Fuchs had 12 points and 17 rebounds to lead Stockwell. Jordan Knight had six points and 10 rebounds, while Lauren Hammond had five steals.

Fowlerville 60, Lansing Eastern 25

Fowlerville (3-12) ended a 10-game losing streak, beating Eastern for the second time this season.

Tommi Kleinschmidt scored 27 points, including nine of Fowlerville’s 11 points in the first quarter. Ava Kuch added nine points.

Boys basketball

Brighton 84, Salem 62

Brighton hit the 80-point plateau for the first time since an 80-77 overtime victory over Redford Thurston on March 3, 2008 in the regional semifinals.

Eddie Millington had 24 points and seven rebounds, Ashton Tomassi had 18 points, Trevor Viau had 15 points, and Ben Anderson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Brighton (12-2) hit the halfway mark of the KLAA West schedule tied for first place with Canton at 6-1.

Charyl Stockwell 75, Lutheran Westland 30

Adam Surowiec had 13 points, while Caleb Moore and Kian Rooney had 10 each for the Sentinels.

Henry Munkres had eight assists and seven steals, Drew Goodwin grabbed eight rebounds and Louis Perri blocked three shots.

Lansing Eastern 64, Fowlerville 50

Brendan Ray had 22 points and seven rebounds, Alex Jonas had nine points and six rebounds, and Mikey Hatfield had seven points for Fowlerville.

Hockey

Brighton 2, Detroit Country Day 1

Brighton pulled off its third straight come-from-behind victory, winning on Lane Petit’s goal with 2:02 remaining in the third period.

Country Day opened the scoring on a goal by Neal Thewes with 2:17 left in the second period. Brighton’s Dylan Hunt tied the game with 14:31 left in the third.

Brighton goalie Ryan Nickerson made 14 saves.

Wrestling

Howell quad

Howell finished third in the KLAA West at 5-2 after beating Salem, 72-12. The Highlanders also won a nonleague dual against South Lyon, 52-19.

Howell’s Zach Leventis, Elijah Madison, Zac Egan and Brady Butcher each pinned two opponents.

Boys swimming and diving

Brighton 93, Northville 93

Brighton’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sam Keranen, Mason Staszel, Luke Newcomb and John McHugh took first place in 3:22.41 to earn the Bulldogs the tie.

Keranen won the 200 freestyle (1:46.22) and 500 freestyle (4:47.52), Newcomb won the 200 individual medley (2:00.04) and 100 breaststroke (58.08), and McHugh won the 50 freestyle (22.18) and 100 backstroke (52.59).

Bronsen Chapman won diving and Max Johnson took the butterfly (56.36) for the Bulldogs.

Plymouth 101, Hartland 85

Tyler Davis won the 200 freestyle (1:48.27), 100 butterfly (54.96) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team to lead Hartland.

Issac Davis won the 100 freestyle (50.12) and was on the 400 freestyle relay team. Hartland diver Jack Losert won with a score of 241.5 points.

Jackson 103, Pinckney 82

Pinckney lost for only the second time in seven meets.

Junior Dylan Ray won the 200 IM (2:02.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.58) to lead the Pirates. Pinckney’s Lucas Mondro won the 500 freestyle (5:17.14).

Boys bowling

Brighton 28, Novi 2

Johnny Saunders rolled a 222 game and Joey Coleman had a 410 series for Brighton.

Girls bowling

Novi 18, Brighton 12

Lillian Smiley had a 175 game and a 335 series for Brighton.

