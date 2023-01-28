ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon women hold on to defeat California and snap two-game losing streak

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khFCL_0kUFoVBB00

Oregon and California played through 30 lead changes and 12 ties Friday night, but it was the Ducks who held the advantage last.

Oregon scored the final six points to pull away for a 78-73 Pac-12 women’s basketball victory at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, snapping a two-game losing streak for the Ducks while also extending their winning streak against the Golden Bears to eight games.

“No. 1, we really needed that, as you well know," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said on his postgame radio show. "No. 2, Cal played a heck of a game. I thought both teams did. It was contested, it was close the whole way but it was really nice to see our Ducks make the plays down the stretch.”

Oregon (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) trailed 73-72 with 1:28 to play when Te-Hina Paopao made a jump shot to give the Ducks the lead.

A free-throw by Phillipina Kyei put Oregon up 75-73 with 34 seconds left. Chance Gray also made a pair of free throws with 20 second left and Endyia Rogers added one last free throw as the Ducks extended their lead while the Golden Bears (10-10, 1-8) missed on their final five shots from the field.

Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 20 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 1:53 to play. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the freshman forward who played through some nagging injuries the past few weeks.

In Oregon’s losses to Washington State and Oregon State, VanSlooten was a combined 3-21 for 13 points, including a season-low three points on 1-for-11 shooting against the Beavers last Friday.

She went 8-for-15 from the field against Cal for her fifth 20-point game of the season.

“Grace looked like the Grace of old, who we’ve been missing since she’s been injured,” Graves said.

Rogers also finished with 18 points and five assists, Paopao had 13 points and five rebounds, Kyei had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Gray scored 12 and went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The freshman guard has made 32 straight free throws.

Oregon struggled from the 3-point line, however, as it made a season-low 15.8% on 3-of-19 shooting.

Still, Graves praised his players ability to grind out a victory, especially during a stretch where the Ducks had just one win in their last four games prior to Friday.

“You know, it’s really funny, we’ve not been in this position and we sometimes don’t know how to handle it,” Graves said. “We’ve always been the hunted, at least over the last six or seven years, and we’re not right now. We’re just trying to find ourselves and trying to scratch out any win.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Oregon at No. 3 Stanford

1 p.m., Sunday at Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1); KUGN-AM (590)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Records Fall in Fayetteville

SEATTLE and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Oregon State set new school records in the mile and the 4x400-meter relay in a strong performance at the UW and Razorback Invites. Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh both broke a school record in the same event for the second time in two meets, snapping the top mark in the mile at the Razorback Invite. Then, Adael Scatena, Taylor Weidinger, Jada Hurley, and Mari Friedman outpaced the previous record by over a second in the 4x400 meters.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7

NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
SILETZ, OR
klcc.org

OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”

After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

On passing P&W trains, watch for city names

Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
ALBANY, OR
kykn.com

Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
EDDYVILLE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy