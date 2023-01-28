ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Three-peat: Buckettes clinch share of Northern 10 title in win over Upper Sandusky

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v847X_0kUFoNMb00

NEW WASHINGTON — The stage was set for five special performances.

With the Northern 10 title up for grabs on Senior Night, Buckeye Central's five seniors all stepped up when called upon to lead the Buckettes to a 42-37 win over Upper Sandusky and clinch at least a share of the league title for the third consecutive season.

"I know it's tough to play on Senior Night because of the emotions, your basketball career is coming to an end," BC coach Abram Kaple said. "But I thought Kennedy (Deppen) was phenomenal and Ryley (Kantzer) did a great job handling adversity. All five of them did their job, and the seven or eight we played — whether it was 30 seconds or 32 minutes — everyone did what they were supposed to. It's a good win against a good team."

Throughout the season Kaple has stressed the importance of roles. And that belief was never more apparent than Friday night against the Rams.

"In a league as tough as ours, everybody has a job," Kaple said. "Paige (Collene) does the dirty work and gets offensive rebounds, Nevaeh's (Metzger) job is to come in and defend, Sydney (Wurm) and Kate (Siesel) are there to score — everyone did what they were asked to do in their role. Because of that, we're having a lot of team success."

All five seniors elevated their game on more than one occasion. Deppen had one of the best games of her career, leading the way with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals just a day removed from having missed the two practices leading up to the game due to illness.

"You could tell in the third she was running out of energy, you could see it in her face," Kaple said. "I texted her yesterday and said, 'You're going to have a big game.' She continued to attack the basket, she missed a couple shots but stuck with them through offensive rebounds, had a and-one late and made free throws down the stretch. That's an area she has struggled in, but she spent the extra time in practice at the free-throw line, and it's paying dividends."

Feeling her body wear down as the game went on, Deppen pushed through when the Buckettes needed her the most. Upper Sandusky boasts two bigs in Kaidence Iles (6-foot) and Velourea Stowers (5-foot-11), so Deppen's 6-foot frame was a necessity.

"We knew last time it was a tough game and we knew the implications coming into this," she said. "It's a big game, it's Senior Night, it's for the league title. I knew coming in I had no choice. Even if I was sick, even if I didn't want to be on the floor the whole time, it's something I had to do.

"Inside I knew this was something that was important. I did it for my teammates and I did it for my coach."

Siesel (10 points) provided clutch 3-pointers in the first, third and fourth quarters along with five rebounds and three steals. Kantzer picked up two fouls very early in the first, a third with 2:57 to go in the half and then a fourth with 50.5 on the clock in the third, but persevered with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Wurm provided the spark the team needed in the fourth by nailing a 3, swatting away a ball on the other end on the ensuing Rams possession and hitting free throws down the stretch to finish with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks. And Collene was a menace in the paint with eight rebounds, five offensive, two steals and three points.

"That's what got them their lead because we were guarding so well," Upper Sandusky coach Jerry Vent said. "We knew Collene would get some offensive rebounds for them because of how we were guarding. Our strategy was to slow down their shooters, and I thought we did a good job of that. The offensive rebounds just got us."

Buckeye Central outrebounded the Rams 30-19 with a whopping 15-3 margin on the offensive glass. That helped the Buckettes take a 12-3 lead at the end of one quarter before Upper stormed back to tie the score 16-16 at halftime on a buzzer-beating 3 by Iles.

"Our goal every time we play is to win the first three minutes," Kaple said. "But basketball is a game of runs. Upper wasn't going to come in here, take that run and then fall over. They battled back to tie it at half and tied the majority of the third quarter. Jerry does a great job where you're going to struggle to score points — that's why it was in the 30s because teams are taking away what other teams do.

"As we get closer to the postseason, defense travels, and I know that's our message. You have to be able to guard because some nights you won't hit shots. I thought we made enough plays to win down the stretch."

Clinging onto a one point lead late in the third quarter, Kantzer exited after picking up her fourth foul and in came sophomore Grace Collene, who immediately found the ball in her hands and knocked down a mid-range jumper to give the Buckettes a 26-23 lead heading into the fourth.

"We're maneuvering through foul trouble and Grace Collene, a JV player, comes in and hits a huge shot to put us up three," Kaple said. "Paige worked her freaking tail off to get offensive rebounds, then Kate and Syd each hit a 3 off those because we couldn't get them open on sets, or at least to a point they felt comfortable shooting it."

Two quick 3s by Wurm and Siesel kept the Buckettes ahead, and down the stretch clutch free throws by Wurm, Kantzer and Deppen iced the game. The Buckettes were just 6 of 10 from the free-throw line before closing out a perfect 6 of 6.

"(We) missed some uncharacteristic ones in the first half," Kaple said. "One of our better shooters was there and missed two, but with the game on the line — we've played a ton of basketball and they know what's at stake with a league championship — seniors playing at home capitalized when it mattered."

Buckeye Central can clinch the Northern 10 outright with a win against either Bucyrus next Saturday or Wynford on Feb. 11, with both games on the road.

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Three-peat: Buckettes clinch share of Northern 10 title in win over Upper Sandusky

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 28

Bucyrus (3-12, 0-10 N10): Shots 20-41; 3-pt. shots 3-12 (Kavan Combs 2, Malachi Bayless); Free throws 9-12; Rebounds 31 (Kam Lewis 5, Randy Banks 5); Turnovers 21. Scoring: Kam Lewis 0 6 6, Chris Neale 0 1 1, Noah Burke 3 0 6, Kavan Combs 3 1 9, Dylan Coppler 2 0 4, Malachi Bayless 6 0 13, Brock Frost 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
BUCYRUS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Willard, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Monroeville basketball team will have a game with Willard High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONROEVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Midview football: Mason Kucera commits to the University of Findlay

At the University of Findlay’s football camp over the summer, Mason Kucera was on a mission to earn a scholarship to play college football. On Jan. 26, the Middies senior’s dream finally became true as he committed to the University of Findlay’s football program. Kucera received offers...
FINDLAY, OH
Knox Pages

Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork

BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
BELLVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race

Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66

A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night. Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19

Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

County Road 130 Reopened After Crash this Morning

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on County Road 130 west of County Road 115 this morning. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash resulted in downed power lines. County Road 130 was closed for several hours. No details have been provided at this time.
crawfordcountynow.com

New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy