Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Late technical foul, defensive lapses haunt No. 19 Arizona in loss to Washington State
Issues on defense, cold stretches on offense, and a late technical foul for pushing on Esmery Martinez changed the momentum and helped Washington State beat No. 19 Arizona 70-59 in front of 7,494 fans on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center. “I want to give credit to Washington State. The Cougars...
Eastern Progress
Tommy Lloyd's parents visit their son in Seattle; Wildcats try to stay fresh
SEATTLE – Dale Lloyd doesn’t always use a whole lot of words to describe his affable son and the job he’s doing as the Arizona Wildcats’ head coach. But maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t need to. “I always tell people, ‘What you see...
arizonawildcats.com
No. 6 Texas Gives No. 14 Arizona First Loss
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 14 Arizona suffered their first loss of the season to No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns swept the Wildcats 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff championship match on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Cats dropped the doubles point early on in the match losing at one and two doubles....
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, Jan. 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting.
azbigmedia.com
Dircks Moving & Logistics gets new owner, hiring 70+ employees
What started in May of 1990 as a family business for Dircks Moving & Logistics with 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building has now grown into a multi-generational family business with over 250 employees statewide, 125 trucks, and more than 750,000-square-feet of warehouse space in 5 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. Now as they head into 2023 - brothers Chip and Rick Dircks have sold the burgeoning business to Chip’s son Matt Dircks, who will be leading Dircks Moving & Logistics into the future as President & CEO.
Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
Comments / 1