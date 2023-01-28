ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

arizonawildcats.com

No. 6 Texas Gives No. 14 Arizona First Loss

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 14 Arizona suffered their first loss of the season to No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns swept the Wildcats 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff championship match on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Cats dropped the doubles point early on in the match losing at one and two doubles....
AUSTIN, TX
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Dircks Moving & Logistics gets new owner, hiring 70+ employees

What started in May of 1990 as a family business for Dircks Moving & Logistics with 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building has now grown into a multi-generational family business with over 250 employees statewide, 125 trucks, and more than 750,000-square-feet of warehouse space in 5 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. Now as they head into 2023 - brothers Chip and Rick Dircks have sold the burgeoning business to Chip’s son Matt Dircks, who will be leading Dircks Moving & Logistics into the future as President & CEO.
PHOENIX, AZ

