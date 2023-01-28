ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
Long Beach Post

City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach

Long Beach officials broke ground Wednesday on a long-anticipated overhaul of the Artesia Boulevard corridor in North Long Beach, a project that the city says will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists and also help to present a better first impression of the city. The post City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Slenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Slenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Long Beach

Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Roberto Rodriguez as the victim of the crash. Rodriguez’s city of residence was not...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CHP finds man’s body on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A man’s body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Robbery Suspect Smashes Several Vehicles During Chase from Covina to San Dimas

COVINA - A San Diego man was arrested January 24 after allegedly jumping the counter at a smoke shop to take several packs of cigarettes, a Covina Police sergeant said. Kevin Dinh walked into the Abolute Smoke Shop, 439 N. Vincent Ave., and reportedly was acting erratic. He allegedly kept reaching for his waistband, leading employees and customers to think he was armed, according to Sgt. Marquez of the Covina Police Department.
COVINA, CA

