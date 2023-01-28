Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 72UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach
Long Beach officials broke ground Wednesday on a long-anticipated overhaul of the Artesia Boulevard corridor in North Long Beach, a project that the city says will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists and also help to present a better first impression of the city. The post City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Slenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Slenoy Jr.’s family […]
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Long Beach
Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Roberto Rodriguez as the victim of the crash. Rodriguez’s city of residence was not...
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beach
One man was killed when another man driving at high speeds crashed into him in Long Beach Sunday morning. Long Beach officers responded to reports of traffic collision with injuries near Mongolia Ave & Hill St just after 4am.
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LA
At least one person was killed and three others were injured in deadly 3-car crash in pico-union neighborhood is Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. LAFD and LAPD responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries on Hoover St & West Olympic blvd around 1:50am.
CHP finds man’s body on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A man’s body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Long Beach caught on security cameras
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations. The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. “Each incident involved...
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Robbery Suspect Smashes Several Vehicles During Chase from Covina to San Dimas
COVINA - A San Diego man was arrested January 24 after allegedly jumping the counter at a smoke shop to take several packs of cigarettes, a Covina Police sergeant said. Kevin Dinh walked into the Abolute Smoke Shop, 439 N. Vincent Ave., and reportedly was acting erratic. He allegedly kept reaching for his waistband, leading employees and customers to think he was armed, according to Sgt. Marquez of the Covina Police Department.
Huntington Park Police Shot, Killed Man Who Had Both Legs Amputated: What We Know So Far
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. The family's attorney told LAist Wednesday evening that they plan to file a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Huntington Park and the officers involved.
Family of double-amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police says officers murdered him
Family members of a double-amputee shot and killed by Huntington Park police officers last week after he threatened them with a knife are calling the shooting a murder.
