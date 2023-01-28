Read full article on original website
Ron Sanford
2d ago
God job inslee that's why everyone in the state voted for you we want more taxes more crime more drugs and free free free for the people who don't want to work
9
Sherman
2d ago
Brought to you courtesy of feckless Inslee, DOJ & AG, courts and judges. Apparently only criminals are their constituents.
8
Ron Taylor
2d ago
Inslee and Ferguson are trying to create a socialist/communest state. The sad part about this is the citizens of our State are buying into their Utopian dream. The only difference I see between Governor Inslee and Russia is they jail their criminals. Of course they let them out to fight in an illegal war. As I see it the only difference between Inslee and Putin is Putin uses police force to get what he wants..but I think that will soon come in this State
5
Related
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody
One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
Tri-City Herald
One of two men accused in WA substation attacks to be released from federal custody
A man accused of attacking four Washington state power stations on Christmas Day was ordered released from federal custody Friday after a renewed effort by his attorney to get him into a drug-treatment facility. Matthew Greenwood, 32, was one of two Puyallup men charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities...
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery
Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
KIMA TV
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase
Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
