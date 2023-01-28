ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 17

Ron Sanford
2d ago

God job inslee that's why everyone in the state voted for you we want more taxes more crime more drugs and free free free for the people who don't want to work

Reply
9
Sherman
2d ago

Brought to you courtesy of feckless Inslee, DOJ & AG, courts and judges. Apparently only criminals are their constituents.

Reply
8
Ron Taylor
2d ago

Inslee and Ferguson are trying to create a socialist/communest state. The sad part about this is the citizens of our State are buying into their Utopian dream. The only difference I see between Governor Inslee and Russia is they jail their criminals. Of course they let them out to fight in an illegal war. As I see it the only difference between Inslee and Putin is Putin uses police force to get what he wants..but I think that will soon come in this State

Reply
5
Related
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
KING 5

Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery

Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase

Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy