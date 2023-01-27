Read full article on original website
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Heritage Commerce said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the most recent...
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Slipped by Nearly 4% on Monday
News of a legal defeat drove Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) share price down on the first trading day of the week. The ruling from a federal appeals court not only went against the company, it produced headlines about one of the worst scandals in its history. As a result, the stock lost 3.7% of its value across the day, which compares unfavorably to the 1.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today
The gloom hanging over Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts.
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Select Energy Services (WTTR) Declares $0.05 Dividend
Select Energy Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Brinker International (EAT)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.06MM shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2020 they reported 1.50MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Marine Products said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share. At the most recent...
Energy Transfer (ET) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Energy Transfer said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share. At the most recent...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
