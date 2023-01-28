ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call

Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
NBC Miami

Jalen Hurts Leads Stadium in Eagles Fight Song After Beating 49ers

WATCH: Hurts leads the Linc in Eagles fight song after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles did it. They're headed back to the Super Bowl, five years after the franchise's first Super Bowl win. The Birds stomped the 49ers on Sunday evening, rolling to a relatively easy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Miami

2023 NFL Draft: 10 Things Every Fan Needs to Know Before April

2023 NFL Draft guide for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Miami

Super Bowl LVII Odds: Opening Point Spread, Total, Early Line Movement

Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

