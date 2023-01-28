Read full article on original website
IHSA boys bowling state wraps up, Harlem takes 4th
O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA boys bowling state finals wrapped up Saturday afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Ill. After 12 games over two days, here are the final results: 1. Salem2. O’Fallon H.S.3. Mascoutah4. Harlem5. Lincoln-Way West6. Hononegah7. Naperville Central8. Joliet West9. Belvidere North10. Minooka11. Hinsdale South12. St. Ignatius College Prep Braden […]
Your Saturday high school basketball scores
Wrestling:Emotions run high as Penn nips Mishawaka for wrestling sectional title. Girls basketball:4A No. 1 South Bend Washington finishes perfect regular season with win at La Lumiere. INDIANA AREA. BOYS. Marquette Catholic 76, Andrean 63. LaVille 77, Boone Grove 58. LaPorte 58, Concord 34. SB Washington 54, Crown Point 48.
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
Peoria Richwoods currently own Peoria City basketball bragging rights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Richwood Knights are not only ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, but they’re also ranked first in the City of Peoria. The Knights continue to find ways to even if they have to work long overtime hours. So far this season, Richwoods is undefeated when playing other Peoria teams with wins over Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, and Peoria High.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Metro-east basketball teams were busy over the weekend. Here’s a roundup of 13 key games
The Freeburg girls team captured the tournament title at Hillsboro, Missouri.
