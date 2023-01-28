Read full article on original website
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
KCRA.com
Childhood friends reflect on growing up in Sacramento with Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends of Tyre Nichols plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas. It is a place where his childhood friends say they shared a lot of memories while growing up in Sacramento. "He...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
hillmenmessenger.com
School board votes to shut down Rock Creek Elementary
Rock Creek Elementary is closing as of January 11th due to Auburn Union school district’s $3 million budget deficit. Recently the Auburn Union School District had a meeting at town hall to decide what school to shut to save money. They decided in a 3-2 vote that it would be best to close Rock Creek Elementary.
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
BBC
Downward dog is easy in this pup-filled yoga class
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals teamed up with a gym in Sacramento, California to bring some furry friends into workout classes, and it's all for a good cause. Downward dog is easy in this yoga class as pups and rabbits join in. The event raises money...
KCRA.com
Movement brewing among Peet's coffee employees as Davis shop is first to unionize
DAVIS, Calif. — Peet's Coffee workers at the West Covell Boulevard location in Davis rallied along with supporters in front of the first Peet's in the country to become part of a union. The crowd chanted, "No Justice. No Peet's." "I love my job, and the community and I...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
What is happening this week in Elk Grove?
The annual citywide crack sealing operation gets underway next week. Crack sealing is the most common preventive maintenance pavement treatment to fill cracks greater than 1/8”. Crack sealing extends the life of the pavement by up to 7 years and is one of the most cost-effective treatments used to keep a road in good driving condition. Roads won’t be closed for this treatment, but there could be delays. Slow for crews working at these locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.*Monday, 2/6: Waterman Rd from Elk Grove Blvd to Mainline Drive Tuesday, 2/7: Grant Line Rd from HWY 99 to Waterman Road Wednesday, 2/8: Grant Line Rd from Bradshaw Road to Bond RoadThursday, 2/9: Bradshaw Rd from Grant Line Road to Bond RoadFriday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Elk Grove Florin Road to School Street Friday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Waterman Road to Grant Line Road.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Prominent museums and cultural centers that sit along a stretch of the Sacramento River
(KTXL) — Sacramento prides itself on the high number of museums, galleries, historical places and cultural centers that are in the city. Along the city’s namesake waterway, the Sacramento River, there are a number of museums and cultural centers located in a 2-mile stretch from where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet to just south of […]
Tyre Nichols' family attorney: "culture that allows them to think they can do this to Tyre."
SACRAMENTO -- Tyre Nichols' siblings stood beside leaders from the Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, faith leaders, and elected officials to show their support for messaging: justice and peaceful protest. The siblings: his brothers, sister, and godsister didn't speak, but ultimately, didn't have to, as they heard words of support from speakers over the course of 45 minutes. Set with the backdrop of Sacramento's City Hall, the Nichols siblings knew that within an hour of the end of the press conference, the public would have access to body camera footage of their brother's interaction...
mymotherlode.com
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023
Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
Police: Woman's death in Stockton fire being investigated as homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. — UPDATE: The death of a 63-year-old woman in a Stockton house fire is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. to help the fire department with crowd control. Firefighters...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
KCRA.com
Stockton fire that killed 1, injured 2 now being investigated as homicide, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman died, and a man and child were hospitalized with burns after an early morning fire in Stockton on Monday, officials said. The Stockton Police Department is investigating it as a homicide. Police said fire crews found a 63-year-woman dead inside. A 60-year-old man and...
