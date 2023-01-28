ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Record-breaking 'Toadzilla' found in Australia

A cane toad so giant wildlife officers thought it was fake has been found in a north Australian rainforest. The "monster" specimen is six times bigger than the average toad, weighs 2.7kg, and could break a world record. Dubbed "Toadzilla", the animal was quickly placed in a container and removed...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Moment bucket catapulted into air on motorway after being launched by loose planks

The moment a bucket was sent flying into the air from a vehicle travelling along a motorway was caught on camera.A pickup truck was carrying two loose planks in the back, along with the bucket, when the wooden slates struck an overhead gantry.The force of the impact scattered the planks, which then acted as a catapult to launch the bucket into the air.It was all captured by the dashcam camera of the driver travelling behind the vehicle, who narrowly avoided being hit.The video was shared for awareness by Devon and Cornwall police.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia

Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia

A British couple’s Australia camping trip turned into a nightmare after one of them got airlifted to hospital after being bitten by one of the world’s most deadly snakes.Ben Ross and Georgia Powell’s three-day break was cut short after Ben was bitten by an Eastern brown snake. They shared their experience on Fraser Island in a string of TikTok posts, which included video of Ben showing off his “fang marks” and his subsequent helicopter ride.He was bitten by the snake as he attempted to find his drone after crashing it in long grass on a beach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Dozens of Drowning Turkey Vultures Rescued After Falling From Sky Above Florida Keys

Animal rescuers took to the sea last week to rescue dozens of waterlogged turkey vultures who fell from the sky off the coast of the Florida Keys. Staff from the local Dolphin Research Center executed the unusual water rescue on Monday when a rare vulture stranding occurred in the water on the Gulf of Mexico side of Marathon. Workers were already in the water, conducting unrelated research, when they spotted a turkey vulture struggling to stay afloat near the shoreline.
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed

A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...

