Westfield, IN

blaine
2d ago

We lost our first. And would have lost our second had it not been for the women’s hospital in Evansville. My son was two months early. Wife was in pain, we ran to the e room. And he had the cord around his neck. Emergency c. We was there for just under two months.

kiss951.com

Strangers Help Reunite Autistic Boy With Missing Therapy Dog

Good Samaritans help reunite an autistic boy with his companion therapy dog after it went missing during a cross-country trip. According to Anderson Herald Bulletin, Miranda Huckeby, her eight-year-old son Merrick, and his support dog, Sky, were driving across the country last week. They were moving from California to Indiana, when they made a quick stop in New Mexico. During the stop, the Siberian husky, who Merrick has depended on for four years to help him with his severe autism, took off from the vehicle.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System leads Northwest Indiana in cancer care

Featured Image: CyberKnife team: Community Healthcare System’s CyberKnife S7 team includes Andrej Zajac, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist; Santosh Kar, medical physicist and radiation safety officer; Nickie Rollins, radiation therapist; Stacy Millsap, radiation therapist; Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Jacqueline Katz, director Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics; and Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Noblesville 4-year-old prepares to donate hundreds of toy cars to children's hospitals

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Riley Hospital for Children will get a special delivery Friday from a patient who wants to honor his liver transplant donor. Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just 6 months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN

Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ACLU watching several bills focused on trans youth, LGBTQ issues

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people chanted “protect queer youth” at the statehouse during the fourth annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day hosted by the ACLU of Indiana on Monday. Many in the community are keeping an eye on several bills they believe target the community — specifically transgender children.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
