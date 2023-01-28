Read full article on original website
blaine
2d ago
We lost our first. And would have lost our second had it not been for the women’s hospital in Evansville. My son was two months early. Wife was in pain, we ran to the e room. And he had the cord around his neck. Emergency c. We was there for just under two months.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
kiss951.com
Strangers Help Reunite Autistic Boy With Missing Therapy Dog
Good Samaritans help reunite an autistic boy with his companion therapy dog after it went missing during a cross-country trip. According to Anderson Herald Bulletin, Miranda Huckeby, her eight-year-old son Merrick, and his support dog, Sky, were driving across the country last week. They were moving from California to Indiana, when they made a quick stop in New Mexico. During the stop, the Siberian husky, who Merrick has depended on for four years to help him with his severe autism, took off from the vehicle.
Three members of the same church are all on the kidney transplant waitlist
Three members of the same church in Johnson County are facing the same struggle of being on the kidney transplant waiting list.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System leads Northwest Indiana in cancer care
Featured Image: CyberKnife team: Community Healthcare System’s CyberKnife S7 team includes Andrej Zajac, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist; Santosh Kar, medical physicist and radiation safety officer; Nickie Rollins, radiation therapist; Stacy Millsap, radiation therapist; Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Jacqueline Katz, director Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics; and Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Noblesville 4-year-old prepares to donate hundreds of toy cars to children's hospitals
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Riley Hospital for Children will get a special delivery Friday from a patient who wants to honor his liver transplant donor. Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just 6 months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
Indiana flu deaths up to 163 this season
There have been 163 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across Indiana- an increase from 156 deaths last week.
Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Indiana Police Were Called Out to Round Up a Very Peculiar Group of Animals (That Were Most Definitely NOT Bison)
The Noblesville, Indiana Fire Department received a very curious call on Monday, January 9th about some peculiar animals roaming about. An alert was placed on Twitter by the fire department to let motorists in the area know there were some bison on the loose. Just Doin' Some Bison Chasin'. The...
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
'We are really heart broken' | Baby homicide victim laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS — A family member confirms a 7-month-old killed at a Linwood Court apartment was buried this week. IMPD said there are no new updates, but there is still an open homicide investigation. Harmonnie Jones was laid to rest on Thursday, according to an aunt who asked 13News not...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie parents arrested after 5-month-old daughter found to have broken bones, brain bleed
MUNCIE, Ind. — Parents of a 5-month-old girl were arrested on Thursday after doctors discovered the baby was suffering from two broken legs, a broken arm, 15 fractured ribs and two skull fractures that caused a brain bleed. The Muncie Police Department arrested Austin Lee Choate, 24, and Montana...
ACLU watching several bills focused on trans youth, LGBTQ issues
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people chanted “protect queer youth” at the statehouse during the fourth annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day hosted by the ACLU of Indiana on Monday. Many in the community are keeping an eye on several bills they believe target the community — specifically transgender children.
Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 6