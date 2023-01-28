ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HSY - Free Report) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.68%...
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVE - Free Report) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.46% in the past...
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PRU - Free Report) closed at $103.50, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.95% in...
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.13, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87%...
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

ABBV - Free Report) closed at $145.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker...
2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Investing behind major tailwinds is a surefire way to grow your money. Take-Two is moving forward with its strategy to tackle the $200 billion video game industry. Nvidia is a great stock to invest in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EXAS - Free Report) closed at $66.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company...
DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DOCU - Free Report) closed at $58.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the provider...
Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

NKE - Free Report) closed at $126.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today,...
Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

OII - Free Report) closed at $20.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...

