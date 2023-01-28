ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com

Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PRU - Free Report) closed at $103.50, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.95% in...
Zacks.com

Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
Zacks.com

Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HSY - Free Report) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.68%...
Zacks.com

Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Zacks.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.13, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
NASDAQ

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
CBS Detroit

Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
Zacks.com

Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87%...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Investing behind major tailwinds is a surefire way to grow your money. Take-Two is moving forward with its strategy to tackle the $200 billion video game industry. Nvidia is a great stock to invest in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Zacks.com

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EXAS - Free Report) closed at $66.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company...
Zacks.com

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCEP - Free Report) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy