Read full article on original website
Related
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ValueWalk
Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips
The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.46% in the past...
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
This trio of growth stocks still offers a lot of potential.
NASDAQ
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell
Well-known investor Warren Buffett has created his fortune through a value investing strategy. With an incredible track record, his investment portfolio has been religiously tracked by investors for decades. Amid...
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HSY - Free Report) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.68%...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Zacks.com
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
These dividend stocks have an average forward yield of 6.9%.
Zacks.com
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87%...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing behind major tailwinds is a surefire way to grow your money. Take-Two is moving forward with its strategy to tackle the $200 billion video game industry. Nvidia is a great stock to invest in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Comments / 0