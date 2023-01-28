Read full article on original website
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Yardbarker
Four-goal second period vaults Leafs past Caps
Michael Bunting had a goal and assist, John Tavares added two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 Sunday. Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 3-1-0 on their five-game homestand.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes down Bruins, stretch winning streak to five
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes hand the visiting Boston Bruins their third consecutive loss by skating to a 4-1 victory Sunday night. Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to five games. Aho's goal was his seventh in the last four games.
Yardbarker
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Panthers rally late, nip Bruins in OT
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime as the Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped a...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Vladar Proving to Be a Tremendous Asset
At the outset of the 2022-23 NHL season, goaltending did not seem like something that the Calgary Flames might struggle with. After all, starter Jacob Markstrom was a runner-up for the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, the first in franchise history since the legendary Miikka Kiprusoff in 2007. He went a resounding 37-15-9 with nine shutouts, a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA). But as this season has progressed, Markstrom has not replicated that same success and has instead played wildly inconsistent hockey. At the time of writing, he sits at 13-13-5 with a lowly 2.86 GAA and .893 SV%. While the sport of hockey is a team game and the Flames as a whole have struggled at certain points, there have been a few too many occasions where their starting goalie has let them down.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Slumping; NHL News And Rumors
The Boston Bruins are slumping and the NHL trade chatter is getting louder by the day as we’re less than five weeks from the trade deadline. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins...
