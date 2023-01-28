Read full article on original website
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Steph Curry Will Likely Make NBA History On Monday Night
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry can make NBA history on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The defending NBA champions are starting to hit their stride. Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win. Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers...
Steph Curry Makes History in Warriors vs. Thunder Game
The Golden State Warriors have a new all-time field goals leader
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney working with second unit Monday
Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Monday's game.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Thunder
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Monday's game.
