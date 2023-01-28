ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch

The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney working with second unit Monday

Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
NBC Sports

Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite

Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Arizona Sports

Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto

Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
PHOENIX, AZ

