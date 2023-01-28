Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
Warriors continue to grow, keep playoff hopes alive
By Ray Hamill — The Hoopa Warriors have plenty to play for in boys basketball heading into the final week of the regular season. A big win over Ferndale, 64-45, last week not only gives the Warriors some momentum heading into such a pivotal week, but it also keeps their postseason hopes alive and gives them a shot at qualifying for next week’s Dick Niclai Tournament.
humboldtsports.com
St. Bernard’s boys edge Eureka in exciting overtime showdown
By Ray Hamill — The final game at Jay Willard Gymnasium between these two crosstown rivals provided a fitting farewell. With the Eureka Loggers set to move into a new home before next season, they hosted St. Bernard’s in boys basketball on Saturday and the game did not disappoint a large crowd in attendance.
humboldtsports.com
Corsairs win at Shasta, remain the frontrunners in GVC
The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team won its third straight Golden Valley Conference game on Saturday and secured the season sweep over the Knights at Shasta College. The Corsairs won 86-79 to go to 5-1 in conference and 21-3 overall. “Shasta gave us all we could handle...
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: Embezzlement, a Singing Chef and Spearfishing
This week we're looking at the alleged embezzlement at the Humboldt County Fair Association. We're also talking about the singing coming from the kitchen at Opera Alley Bistro, where the chef croons while he cooks. Finally, we've got tips for those who want to spearfish in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
krcrtv.com
Giuntoli Lane off-ramp in Arcata closed this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Those driving northbound on Highway 101 to Valley West in Arcata will face the closure of the Giuntoli Lane off-ramp this weekend. According to Caltrans District 1, the off-ramp will be closed between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Caltrans is advising...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023
Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
kymkemp.com
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
NBC Bay Area
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
kymkemp.com
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
Comments / 0