Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau sees weak U.S. demand deep into 2023
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) said on Friday it expected U.S. demand for cognac to weaken well into 2023, after the French spirits maker posted lower third-quarter sales as positive effects from the coronavirus pandemic fizzled out.
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
ledinside.com
Signify reports full-year sales of EUR 7.5 billion, operational profitability of 10.1% and a free cash flow of EUR 445 million
Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 96 million at YE 21 to 114 million at YE 22. Sales of EUR 7,514 million; nominal sales increase of 9.5% and CSG of 1.2%. LED-based sales represented 83% of total sales (FY 21: 83%) Adj. EBITA margin of 10.1% (FY...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?
RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
These dividend stocks have an average forward yield of 6.9%.
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023
Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
Zacks.com
Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q4 Earnings?
JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 8 cents. Juniper is expected to report high year-over-year revenues as the company’s AI-driven network solutions are in high demand. Factors...
Zacks.com
GATX Cheers Investors, Announces 5.8% Dividend Increase
GATX - Free Report) for the past 105 years, it certainly makes its way to the portfolio of any dividend investor. GATX distributed $74.3 million as dividends during 2021 and bought back shares worth $13.1 million in 2021. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, GATX has announced a 5.8% increase in...
Zacks.com
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.75 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
META - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q4 Earnings?
SCCO - Free Report) is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its fourth-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels, and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs, are expected to have weighed on the performance. Q3 Results. In the last reported...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
