A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice. It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO