FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theregistrysocal.com
28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Respara Opens in Brentwood Boasting Exclusive Luxury Residences
One-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats now leasing. Respara is now open in Brentwood featuring a collection of residences including 54 one-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats ranging from 845 to 1,978 sq. ft., starting at $6,600/month. Following preleasing, Respara has 42 homes remaining. Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac at...
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger
Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
West Hollywood’s Haute Cannabis Hangouts
West Hollywood has become a nexus for high-end weed shops thanks partly to a welcoming city government. Here are three of the city’s top pot spots, including the only two consumption lounges in the L.A. area: THE ARTIST TREE A cannabis retail, delivery service, art gallery and smoking lounge, The Artist Tree offers edible dining and other consumption events, wellness classes, as well as live music and art experiences. “Budtenders” are on site to help guests select the best products for their needs. 8625 Santa Monica Blvd., theartisttree.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterExercising While Stoned: I Tried a Cannabis Workout ClassWoody Harrelson...
lastandardnewspaper.com
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
tourcounsel.com
Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California
If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Pearl River Deli Will Soon Shut Down to Reopen as a New Concept
Johnny Lee of Pearl River Deli recently took to Instagram, admitting that the eatery’s current concept is no longer financially viable
Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top
A developer is proposing a mixed-use complex in Crenshaw that will feature a Costco with 800 residential rental units above.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
wjtn.com
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
Next level pizza at West Hollywood's Crustica
A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice. It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [1-28-2023]
Wine, art, cannabis, jazz, and dragons. Sounds like a hell of a Saturday, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 28) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. You’ll definitely find something to your liking in today’s eclectic mix. Hope you have great day out there!
Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion
An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th. Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police. The LAPD subsequently searched […]
