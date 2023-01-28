Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
Register for the Ag Women Engage Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE — The 2023 Ag Women Engage Conference (formerly known as the Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference) begins on Feb. 22 at the new Terre Haute Convention Center. The conference includes two days of guest speakers, networking opportunities and breakout sessions addressing personal, family and farm issues affecting women, families and farm businesses.
Journal Review
A Magical Place & Time
The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened The Amazing Castle, an amazing hands-on adventure. Visitors are transported to a magical place and time — inside the castle’s stone walls lays a happy and peaceful little community where every citizen has a special job to do. Children can don costumes and engage in role-play by becoming lords and ladies, castle villagers or even “HiJinx the Jester.”
Terre Haute Church hosts first free breakfast of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– St. Benedict’s Catholic Church hosted dozens of people Saturday Morning as a part of their first free breakfast event of 2023. The church holds the event the 4th Saturday of every month. Linda Gorrell, who helps organize the event, said a community has grown over time as they’ve continued to host. […]
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
readthereporter.com
Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville
The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
WTHI
Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their...
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was born Jan. 13, 1982, to Dennis Redman and Diane (Howard) Deckard in Lafayette. Paul was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2000 and ITT in 2002 with an associate’s degree in HVAC. He worked at Bassett Heating & Air, previously working at Vasey Heating & Air for eight years and ARS Heating & Air for over three years. Paul also worked part-time with Lifeline Music as a DJ.
wbiw.com
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Indiana Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Terre Haute residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
bloomingtonnews.online
Local News Headlines: January 30, 2023
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a Saturday morning off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation reveals that while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, Holley lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
