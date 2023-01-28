Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: District tournament play begins Tuesday
Last year was not a great year overall for girls basketball in the area. While a total of five Alachua County teams (Class 1A schools Hawthorne and Newberry, 2A Oak Hall, 3A P.K. Yonge and 6A GHS) and three additional area teams (Fort White and Trenton in 1A and Keystone Heights in 4A) made the state playoffs, they went a combined 1-7 in their respective opening rounds.
Florida basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
Florida basketball is coming off of a tough 50-64 loss at Kansas State, and it doesn’t get much easier from here on out. They return home to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday and hit the road to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The Gators will...
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: OL Micah Mazzccua
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Up next: Guard Micah Mazzccua.
Gator Country
Edwards enjoys another visit to see the Florida Gators
On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their last junior day of the month, and they hosted several out-of-state prospects on campus. 2024 athlete King Joseph Edwards (6-5, 242, Hoschton, GA. Mill Creek) was on campus and was able to see a lot during junior day. “It went really good,” Edwards...
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards. STORY: ‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60. According to residents who spoke with Action News Jax and sent photos, these packets...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three students achieve perfection on AP exams
Buchholz High School students Tucker Shea, Lucas Garcia and Katie He earned perfect scores on the 2022 Advance Placement (AP) exams. A student’s highest score on an AP exam is a 5. According to the College Board, which runs the AP program, the three Buchholz students earned every possible...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gun threat leads to Dixie County juvenile arrest
Law enforcement officers arrested a Dixie County juvenile who allegedly posted a picture of a gun and a “Don’t come to school Monday” message on his social media account. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media release post on Sunday, officers arrested Kaden Heitfield...
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
wuft.org
The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S.
Some tribal leaders say the university’s efforts to return them should serve as a model. Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News) In the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural History collections, along with wooly mammoth bones and megalodon teeth, sit...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announced
The Clay County Education Foundation in partnership with Clay County District Schools held the annual Apple Awards Thursday evening naming the 2022-2023 teacher of the year and school-related employee of the year.
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
