ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: District tournament play begins Tuesday

Last year was not a great year overall for girls basketball in the area. While a total of five Alachua County teams (Class 1A schools Hawthorne and Newberry, 2A Oak Hall, 3A P.K. Yonge and 6A GHS) and three additional area teams (Fort White and Trenton in 1A and Keystone Heights in 4A) made the state playoffs, they went a combined 1-7 in their respective opening rounds.
NEWBERRY, FL
Gator Country

Edwards enjoys another visit to see the Florida Gators

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their last junior day of the month, and they hosted several out-of-state prospects on campus. 2024 athlete King Joseph Edwards (6-5, 242, Hoschton, GA. Mill Creek) was on campus and was able to see a lot during junior day. “It went really good,” Edwards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three students achieve perfection on AP exams

Buchholz High School students Tucker Shea, Lucas Garcia and Katie He earned perfect scores on the 2022 Advance Placement (AP) exams. A student’s highest score on an AP exam is a 5. According to the College Board, which runs the AP program, the three Buchholz students earned every possible...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville

The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gun threat leads to Dixie County juvenile arrest

Law enforcement officers arrested a Dixie County juvenile who allegedly posted a picture of a gun and a “Don’t come to school Monday” message on his social media account. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media release post on Sunday, officers arrested Kaden Heitfield...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy