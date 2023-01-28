We officially live in a world where ‘Star Wars’ supporters are defending ‘I hate sand’ as a good line

after being in Iraq, I don't blame him. I feel the same way. stupid sand. I can dump out a duffle bag of mine right now and still find Iraqi sand, and that's from 20 years ago
that line isn't even the worst line from that movie. what's really sad is all of the talent that was wasted by having what should have been a stellar cast playing blocks of wood over three tediously boring and uninspired films. and then there's jar jar... yousa in deep dudu dis time. the prequel trilogy is one of the most disappointing events in cinematic history.
honestly why do we gotta judge. not like anyone else could have done better. go to Hollywood and become a director if it's so easy and to be judged by the so called betters. when all you gotta do is enjoy it instead of judging it. enjoy we are even able to enjoy star wars at all. imagine a world without tech and see if you still have a arguement against my don't hudge and just enjoy life thinking. because so far I see way to many judge and hate on others while only working and doing zero with there life's. I'm writing a book and Manga and I don't even complain this much. everyone online seems to be narcissistic or controlling toxic ect. good day I'll be avoiding people like this.
