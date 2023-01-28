ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours

By Idaho Fish and Game News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48q1BB_0kUFhyXv00

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County.

In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.

Before the coyotes could be located and dispatched, one bit a female skier. Although her injuries were minor, Fish and Game and Schweitzer Mountain Resort took the matter very seriously. Collaborative efforts are still underway to trap and dispatch the offending coyotes.

During the week of Jan. 22, Fish and Game received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown Sandpoint. The animals were reported to appear comfortable in the presence of human activity during daylight hours, which is highly unusual.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers consulted with local law enforcement to capture and dispatch the animals, again in the interest of public safety. One coyote was captured and dispatched, and efforts are still underway to capture the remaining animal.

The body of the dispatched coyote has been retained for further testing, if needed.

It is unknown what is causing these coyotes to behave so abnormally. Reports of coyotes being comfortable near and even attacking humans are extremely rare, as they are often secretive and largely nocturnal animals.

There are very few documented cases of rabies in land mammals in Idaho, so it is unlikely these coyotes are rabid. Although coyotes are known to defend dens with pups, pup season occurs in April and May, which is several months from now.

The most probable explanation for their behavior is habituation to humans, which most often occurs when wild animals are fed by humans. When wild animals become habituated to human presence or food sources, they can behave uncharacteristically and become dangerous to people. It is suspected this was the case with the coyotes involved in these incidents.

If you or someone you know sees a coyote on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort or in and around Sandpoint, please contact the Panhandle Regional office immediately at (208) 769-1414 to report the incident. Please do not approach the animal or attempt to feed, touch or harass it.

Comments / 19

N8v2ID
2d ago

In fact, just last year we had a bat above our door. We were trying to get it away from the door because we were going in and out, so we tried to get it to move. It moved. It went about 3 feet and fell on the ground, then started flopping and then laid still. While we tried to find a container to put over the bat, because by all appearances it was exhibiting rabid behavior so we were going to trap it for the wildlife folks, it suddenly got up and flew away in a corkscrew type pattern. Could it have been just a messed up bay? Sure. But knowing what we know about rabies and the behavior it causes, we didn't want to take any chances.

Reply(3)
10
N8v2ID
2d ago

If we have bats, and we do, then we probably have rabies. Just because we don't observe it happening frequently here, does not mean that it never does. I hope they took the woman who got bit to the hospital for rabies shots. Hopefully they aren't as ignorant about that as they are about the probable presence of rabies in Idaho. Rabies is such a horrible disease that it should be fully ruled out before making assumptions about the animals becoming acclimated to humans. Once a person or animal shows full blown symptoms, it's too late to save them.

Reply
6
Related
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A bitter cold start today

It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man sentenced to life for murder after cannibalism charges dropped

SANDPOINT—A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison Monday in Bonner County District Court. James D. Russell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. A related cannibalism charge against Russell was dismissed last June. Judge Barbara Buchanan said that out of Idaho’s four sentencing objectives, she focused on “protection of society.” ...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies arrest armed man in Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he attempted to light a vehicle and clothing on fire. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in reporting the suspect. The department said he was reportedly armed with a handgun, a knife, a baseball bat and other store merchandise while acting erratically and threateningly inside the busy store.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 26, 2023

A crackling fireplace blended with holiday decor at the Campus Christian Center in Moscow, Idaho for the marriage of Miss Patricia Allen, Sandpoint, and Gary Bates, Granite. Parents of the couple are Mrs. Don Storlie, Anchorage; Lloyd Allen, Sandpoint; and Mr. and Mrs. Kyle C. Bates of Granite. After their honeymoon, the newlyweds will reside in Moscow where the bridegroom attends the U of I and the bride is employed by Idaho First National Bank.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler

SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Charges filed in dog abandonment case

Bonner County Sheriff's Office is filing 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against two former Bonner County residents. Charges were filed Wednesday morning against Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31. Both have left Idaho and are now residing near Salt Lake City, Utah. The charges...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy