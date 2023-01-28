ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Activists are spreading carefree videos of Tyre Nichols skateboarding to remember him as someone who 'lived in joy'

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVAbJ_0kUFht8I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sFJT_0kUFht8I00
A woman leaves a flower during a vigil on the day of the release of a video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

  • Five Memphis Police Department officers have been charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.
  • In anticipation of the release of bodycam footage, his skating videos were circulated online.
  • His mother also remembered him as a skater in a public crowdfunding post.

Tyre Nichols was a gentle skateboarder who loved his family and photography. And his friends, family, and activists protesting his death want to remember him that way.

A video compilation of the 29-year-old grinding rails and catching air in Sacramento, California is being shared across social media to commemorate the life of Nichols, who died after five Memphis Police Department officers beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased him in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7 following a traffic stop .

Camara Williams, a podcaster, attorney, and community organizer who advocates for abolishing the police , tweeted the video on Friday, telling Insider the video showed "he was a person who lived in life and lived in joy."

The video of Nichols enjoying simple moments of "Black joy" was something Williams said every Black person can relate to.

"I saw that and I was like, 'wow, this is something that we've all had,'" Williams said. "We've had moments where we enjoyed the sunset, or where we were doing something that made us happy, whether it's cutting some wood or gardening or doing something that may be unremarkable in the greater scheme of life, but it was remarkable in that it gave us peace. I felt like that is that was such a beautiful thing to capture and share."

Williams compared the situation to his own life, telling Insider he had been harmed by bullies in the past, but knew it would be a disservice to him if people only remembered his life by his "worst moment." Williams said he felt the same way about Nichols' life.

"If the worst moment in your life was the only thing people remembered you by, that would be sad," Williams said.

In a crowdfunding message, Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells also referenced his life as a skater and described him as "quirky and true to himself."

"Tyre Nichols was loved by his community and was known to be gentle, kind, and joyful," Wells wrote. "He loved skating and was originally from the Bay Area in California. He was known as someone 'you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug' and that 'he wouldn't hurt a fly.'"

Earlier on Friday, Wells encouraged parents not to show the body camera footage of her son being beaten to their children.

One of Nichols' close childhood friends, Angelina Paxton, told The New York Times that when he was in Sacramento, Nichols used skateboarding as an outlet when dealing with his father's illness and distance from his mother.

"He was going through a lot," Paxton said. "When he skated, it's like he wasn't worried anymore. It was like nothing mattered more than when he landed that trick, you know?"

According to family members, Nichols was a father to a 4-year-old son and loved his mom so much he got a tattoo of her name.

Another friend, Nate Spates Jr., who met Nichols at a Starbucks in Tennessee described him as a "free-spirited person, a gentleman who marched to the beat of his own drum" to CNN.

He was also a self-described aspiring photographer, according to his photography website , which is filled with images of vibrant sunsets over a lake, verdant hills, and slices of life from the city of Memphis. The Associated Press reported that before his untimely death, he was returning home from taking photos of the sky.

"My name is Tyre D. Nichols. I am an aspiring photographer," Nichols wrote on the site . "Well I mostly do this stuff for fun but i enjoy it very much. Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways i cannot write down for people."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tyre Nichols fundraiser tops $1M in just two days — 100 times its goal

An online fundraiser for Tyre Nichols’ family has raised more than $1 million in just two days. Nichols’ mom, RowVaughn Wells, started the GoFundMe with the modest goal of getting $10,000 for mental health treatment and to create a memorial skateboard park for her 29-year-old son who died after being brutally beaten by Memphis cops. By early Monday, it was the site’s top fundraiser — having already raised more than $1.1 million with donations from more than 30,000 people. “My husband and I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son,” Wells said of how cops “beat...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sara Irshad

Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral Video

A viral video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder who passed away on January 10 due to police brutality in Memphis, has left the internet emotional. The video, shared by Twitter user Mai Perkins, shows Nichols happily attempting grind and slide tricks on his skateboard, despite occasionally failing. As of writing, the video has received over 7 million views and 28,000 comments.
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Slams Ex-Memphis Cops Accused of Killing Tyre Nichols

Al Sharpton went in on the former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols, saying the fact the 5 cops are all Black makes the situation even worse. We caught up with the Reverend on Friday outside NBC Studios in NYC ... and he didn't mince words after the release of police body cam footage showing Tyre's deadly assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Business Insider

Business Insider

846K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy