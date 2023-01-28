The Merced Breakfast Lions Club held its 43rd annual Cioppino Dinner last Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, and the place was packed with enthusiasm. Known as the Grand Daddy of all Cioppino Dinners, the all-you-can-eat event features a Lions Club time-tested secret Cioppino recipe. Though the details are closely guarded, here’s what the County Times could gather from top chefs David Silveira and Ray Wenham: The cooking for the 7 p.m. dinner starts at 8:30 a.m. and it’s all about “low and slow” — they don’t put the seafood in until the last half hour before they are ready to serve. In all, they use 1,000 pounds of seafood, including about 500 pounds of crab. There’s also about 25 gallons of Italian base sauce too.

MERCED, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO