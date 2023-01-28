ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Clovis

I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
CLOVIS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Lions host world’s best Cioppino dinner for good cause

The Merced Breakfast Lions Club held its 43rd annual Cioppino Dinner last Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, and the place was packed with enthusiasm. Known as the Grand Daddy of all Cioppino Dinners, the all-you-can-eat event features a Lions Club time-tested secret Cioppino recipe. Though the details are closely guarded, here’s what the County Times could gather from top chefs David Silveira and Ray Wenham: The cooking for the 7 p.m. dinner starts at 8:30 a.m. and it’s all about “low and slow” — they don’t put the seafood in until the last half hour before they are ready to serve. In all, they use 1,000 pounds of seafood, including about 500 pounds of crab. There’s also about 25 gallons of Italian base sauce too.
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

UC Merced celebrates dedication of the Lakireddy Grand Ballroom

Longtime UC Merced supporters Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy were recently honored as part of an intimate event to mark the official dedication of the campus ballroom bearing their names. The Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy Grand Ballroom, which anchors the UC Merced Conference Center, was named in recognition of...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night. The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut. “Of course first game […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop

January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Parent: FUSD Labor Agreement Held Kids ‘Hostage’ on Late School Buses

Fresno Unified’s labor agreement with the Service Employees Industries Union Local 521 was among the reasons why school buses were making hundreds of students tardy by as much as 40 minutes, district spokeswoman Nikki Henry said Monday. Parent Chris Dowdy, whose seventh-grader son was arriving late so often that...

