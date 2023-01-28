Read full article on original website
West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northwest Fresno
At the Chicken Shack on Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'
The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Clovis
I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
mercedcountytimes.com
Lions host world’s best Cioppino dinner for good cause
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club held its 43rd annual Cioppino Dinner last Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, and the place was packed with enthusiasm. Known as the Grand Daddy of all Cioppino Dinners, the all-you-can-eat event features a Lions Club time-tested secret Cioppino recipe. Though the details are closely guarded, here’s what the County Times could gather from top chefs David Silveira and Ray Wenham: The cooking for the 7 p.m. dinner starts at 8:30 a.m. and it’s all about “low and slow” — they don’t put the seafood in until the last half hour before they are ready to serve. In all, they use 1,000 pounds of seafood, including about 500 pounds of crab. There’s also about 25 gallons of Italian base sauce too.
mercedcountytimes.com
UC Merced celebrates dedication of the Lakireddy Grand Ballroom
Longtime UC Merced supporters Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy were recently honored as part of an intimate event to mark the official dedication of the campus ballroom bearing their names. The Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy Grand Ballroom, which anchors the UC Merced Conference Center, was named in recognition of...
Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night. The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut. “Of course first game […]
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
‘She was my first’: Visalia mother mourns loss of her daughter
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person. “I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop
January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno mayor tabbed to chair Biden’s new national task force on homelessness, ‘It’s much needed and will be very active’
Fresh off his first visit to the White House for the U.S. conference of mayors, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer makes an exclusive announcement with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Dyer says he has accepted a request to chair President Biden’s national task force on homelessness.
GV Wire
Parent: FUSD Labor Agreement Held Kids ‘Hostage’ on Late School Buses
Fresno Unified’s labor agreement with the Service Employees Industries Union Local 521 was among the reasons why school buses were making hundreds of students tardy by as much as 40 minutes, district spokeswoman Nikki Henry said Monday. Parent Chris Dowdy, whose seventh-grader son was arriving late so often that...
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
Fire destroys Merced non-profit and damages businesses nearby
A fire in Downtown Merced destroyed Saint Vincent De Paul on Thursday evening. The flames threatened other businesses next door but fire crews were able to save them.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
