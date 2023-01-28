Read full article on original website
Here's Your Horoscope For February 2023
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2023
Change might be uncomfortable, but as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:52 AM today, change can feel like a relief! The moon enters Gemini at 3:35 AM, inspiring curiosity and playfulness. The moon squares off with Venus in Pisces at 12:24 PM, finding us in an especially flirtatious mood. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 3:01 PM, inspiring generosity. We may feel energized as the moon meets fiery Mars in Gemini at 11:27 PM.
Your 2023 Money Horoscope
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
Weekly Horoscope, 29 January To 04 February 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
If you are curious to know how this week is going to be, then read the weekly horoscope here. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. Let us see what the stars of your fate have to say about your future. Read on!
Horoscope for Monday, 1/30/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): An auspicious Moon/Jupiter sextile shows that a farfetched idea isn't so fantastic. You'll soon meet the person who can help make it happen. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): It's not too late to heal hurt feelings, but you'll have to do a lot more than promise to be attentive in the future. Loved ones expect you to prove it.
Horoscopes Jan. 23-29
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. The new moon this past Saturday has welcomed us to the age of Aquarius. Ruled by the innovative planet Uranus, you will find yourself socializing with large groups and putting extra love into creative projects. Now is the time to embrace your uniqueness and march to the beat of your own drum. If you have been feeling lost, you will receive a wake-up call when the sun creates a sextile with Jupiter Jan. 24. There is a high chance for manifestations to come true at this time.
January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday January 30 - Sunday February 5
Curious to know what the week has in store for you?
Your January 30, 2023 Weekly Horoscope Has Major Main Character Energy
If you’re reading this, it means that you officially made it through the first month of 2023 (hopefully unscathed by the Mercury and Mars retrograde). January tends to be jam-packed with twists and turns, but you’ll be glad to know that from an astrological perspective, February’s bound to be much more chill. While the first week of the month does include a *slightly* intense full moon in Leo, this energy is likely to energize and inspire you, rather than leave you feeling depleted and unmotivated. It’s time to allow your own identity to take up space. Your January 30, 2023 weekly horoscope is a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel seen, and there’s no need to dim your light — especially when it comes to advocating for what you believe in.
February Horoscope 2023: Why This Month Is Ideal for Beach Getaways and Group Trips
Your February horoscope 2023 brings lots of good news. The month kicks off with the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn in Aquarius, making it an especially social time. Ruled by Saturn, Aquarius is a sign that speaks to social order, groups and communities, and the ideas necessary to improve societal systems. When planets are in Aquarius, you may notice yourself making connections with people who share similar interests, mindsets, or goals, in ways that make everyone involved feel more supported. When it comes to travel, it’s important to reflect on the fact that, while you may or may not fit into every space you enter, there is always common ground to be found.
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 14, 2023. When he was 74 years old, Capricorn author Norman Maclean published his first novel, A River Runs Through It. It became a best-seller. Capricorn film director Takeshi Kitano directed his first film at age 42. Now 75, he has since won many awards for his work in his native Japan. Capricorn activist Melchora Aquino, who was a leader in the Philippines’ fight for independence from Spain, launched her career as a revolutionary when she was in her eighties. She’s known as the “Mother of the Revolution.” I hope these heroes inspire you, dear Capricorn. I believe that 2023 is the year you will get an upgrade in any area of your life where you have seemed to be a late bloomer.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 30th to February 5th, 2023
In this week's astrology, there will be a full moon in Leo, which helps us realize how crucial it is to avoid dimming our light appease other people. And our moods might fluctuate because the Moon will make most of the transits.
Which zodiac sign is compatible with yours?
Compatibility is a key component of any relationship, whether that's in love or friendship. While their work is not based in science, astrologers suggest the way to decipher who you'll work best with is through the stars. So who is best set to sweep you off your feet or make rainy days feel sunny? Here's a handy roundup.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Falling in Love This Week—Here’s What’s Giving Them Butterflies
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29. If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar...
Your February 2023 Monthly Tarot Reading
February begins with a five-card tarot spread asking, "What do we need to know this month?" In this tarot reading for February 2023, the message is to follow your ambitions, collaborate with others, and keep your passion burning.
Gemini horoscope: What your star sign has in store for January 22 to 28
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. This week is your moment to move forward, as Venus energises your success sector. If you're single, this helps you shake off recent false starts and set your sights on a true soulmate.
Your January 2023 Tarot Forecast: Insights and Guidance for Each Zodiac Sign
Welcome to your January 2023 tarot forecast! As we begin the new year, many of us are curious to know what the future holds for us in the month of January. With the help of tarot cards, we can gain insight and guidance for the coming month. Here is a prediction for each zodiac sign based on the tarot card pulled for them.
Weekend Astrology Forecast: Make The Most Of Your Time (January 13th - January 15th)
Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you this weekend?. Well, you're in luck because I've got the inside scoop on what each astrological sign can expect this weekend, from January 13th - January 15th.
Why You Need To Move On Before February, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
(March 21st to April 19th) It's the right time for you to fly higher so grab the opportunity by the horns and never look back. You've been waiting for this chance to build a better life so do it already. Now is the time.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Powerful, Thanks to the Full Moon
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
